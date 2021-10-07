Property in Austria: Building boom continues and businesses head back to Vienna offices

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thinking of buying a house, moving house or investing? Or are you just curious about the property market in Austria? </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here’s what you need to know.</span></p><p><b>Optimism in the office rental market in Vienna</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the third quarter of this year (July to September), the office rental market in Vienna was up by 92 percent when compared to the second quarter of 2021.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is encouraging for the property market in the capital, even though the figures are still 67 percent less than during the same period in 2020.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">EHL Immobilien <a href="https://www.derstandard.at/story/2000130215346/zweckoptimismus-beherrscht-wiener-bueromarkt">told Der Standard</a> “optimism is back” and said many companies were searching for office space again. </span></p><p><b>Real estate investment in Austria continues to rise</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Financial figures from the third quarter show real estate investments in Austria are more than in 2020. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Between January and September 2021, </span><a href="https://www.derstandard.at/story/2000130215346/zweckoptimismus-beherrscht-wiener-bueromarkt"><span style="font-weight: 400;">around €2.6 billion was invested into real estate</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the country, up seven percent from 2020.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, in the third quarter of this year around €830 million was invested, approximately 19 percent more than in the same period in 2020.</span></p><p><strong>FOR MEMBERS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20211007/explained-is-it-worth-switching-to-solar-power-in-austria/">Is it worth switching to solar power in Austria?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">CBRE Austria believes the figure could be even higher if there were more suitable properties available for investment and experts</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> are predicting a strong fourth quarter for real estate investment in Austria.</span></p><p><b>Austria’s building boom continues</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austria’s boom in construction and home ownership is showing no sign of slowing down any time soon due to ongoing high demand.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.wienerzeitung.at/nachrichten/wirtschaft/oesterreich/2123905-Boom-bei-Eigenheimen-auch-in-Corona-Zeiten.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wiener Zeitung reports</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that there are currently 7.0 active building permits for every 1,000 residents in Austria. In Germany, the figure is 4.4.</span></p><p><b>READ MORE:</b> <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20211001/how-can-i-buy-a-second-home-in-austria/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">How can I buy a second home in Austria?</span></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, there are regional differences with 9.1 building permits per 1,000 residents in Vienna, followed by 8.6 in Vorarlberg and 8.4 in Styria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Housing stock in Austria is also considered among the best in the world due to the high standard of furnishings and the size of apartments, both of which are above the international average.</span></p><p><b>House of the Year 2021</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The House of the Year competition recently took place and three Austrian homes were recognised in the shortlist.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Caramel Architects in Vienna was praised for a lightweight wood construction house in Linz with a green roof (complete with roof terrace), large windows, spacious interior and a pool.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A renovation project in Neuaigen, 40km from Vienna, by architect Maximilian Eisenköck was highlighted for the floating pavilion feature and low-cost construction methods.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Finally, a 1,700 sqm house in a Viennese vineyard by Dietrich Untertrifaller Architekten was recognised for the complex design and graphite-gray steel structure that supports the property.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The first prize went to a city apartment building in Zurich, Switzerland.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The competition is run by publisher Callwey-Verlag in cooperation with the German Architecture Museum and has been running for 11 years. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Images of the Austrian homes can be found at </span><a href="https://www.derstandard.at/story/2000130069766/drei-objekte-aus-oesterreich-die-besten-haeuser-des-jahres"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Der Standard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
