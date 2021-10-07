Covid-19: US now advises against travel to Austria

Hayley Maguire
[email protected]
@HayleyCMaguire
Covid-19 rulesTravel news

Share this article
Covid-19: US now advises against travel to Austria
Planes arrive at Vienna airport in Austria, which the US ranks as Level 4 for travel.(Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
Hayley Maguire
[email protected]
@HayleyCMaguire

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its travel advice to warn Americans against travel to Austria.

The US has placed Austria on its highest alert level and is advising its citizens not to travel to the country due to Covid-19 concerns.

Austria was moved to “Level 4: Very High” in the US along with Armenia, Barbados, Croatia and Latvia. 

The warning, issued earlier this week, is related to high Covid-19 case rates and trajectory in the five countries. Austria was previously at Level 3, which means case rates are high.

According to the CDC, Level 4 destinations have recorded more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 28 days or more than 500 cases in total if their population is smaller than 100,000.

The warnings from the CDC are a recommendation and not travel restrictions, which means people travelling from the US can still visit the countries on the Level 4 list.

However, to return to the US they must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight, even if fully vaccinated.

The CDC currently lists Germany, Slovakia and Italy at Level 3 and the Czech Republic at Level 2. Switzerland, the UK and Spain are all listed at Level 4.

On Monday, the CDC also lowered its travel recommendations to Level 3 for Morocco, Argentina, France, Iceland, Lesotho, Nepal, Portugal and South Africa. Level 3 urges travellers to be fully vaccinated before visiting those countries.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s Covid vaccination lottery?

Travelling to Austria from the US

Travellers from the US can currently enter Austria.

If arriving from the US, travellers must provide proof of full vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid-19 test.

People that are fully vaccinated or can show proof of past infection do not need to register for pre-travel clearance or self-isolate on arrival.

Travellers with a negative test need to register in advance for pre-travel clearance and self-isolate for 10 days. There is an option to test out after five days.

Children up to the age of 17 from the US can enter Austria without having to self-isolate if travelling with fully vaccinated or recovered adults. But between the ages of 12 to 17 they have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Up to date entry regulations for Austria can be found here.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

European airlines pledge to refund costs of cancelled flight tickets in 7 days

European airlines pledge to refund costs of cancelled flight tickets in 7 days

2G and stricter mask rules: New Covid restrictions in Vienna from Friday

2G and stricter mask rules: New Covid restrictions in Vienna from Friday

UK introduces new car sticker requirement for driving in Austria

UK introduces new car sticker requirement for driving in Austria

EXPLAINED: What are the rules for travel between Austria and the UK?

EXPLAINED: What are the rules for travel between Austria and the UK?

Austria extends validity of vaccines for Covid-19 green pass

Reader question: Can I convert my foreign Covid passport into an Austrian green pass?

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

Vienna to further tighten Covid measures from October