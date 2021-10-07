Covid-19: US now advises against travel to Austria

The US has placed Austria on its highest alert level and is advising its citizens not to travel to the country due to Covid-19 concerns.

Austria was moved to “Level 4: Very High” in the US along with Armenia, Barbados, Croatia and Latvia.

The warning, issued earlier this week, is related to high Covid-19 case rates and trajectory in the five countries. Austria was previously at Level 3, which means case rates are high.

According to the CDC, Level 4 destinations have recorded more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 28 days or more than 500 cases in total if their population is smaller than 100,000.

The warnings from the CDC are a recommendation and not travel restrictions, which means people travelling from the US can still visit the countries on the Level 4 list.

However, to return to the US they must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight, even if fully vaccinated.

The CDC currently lists Germany, Slovakia and Italy at Level 3 and the Czech Republic at Level 2. Switzerland, the UK and Spain are all listed at Level 4.

On Monday, the CDC also lowered its travel recommendations to Level 3 for Morocco, Argentina, France, Iceland, Lesotho, Nepal, Portugal and South Africa. Level 3 urges travellers to be fully vaccinated before visiting those countries.

Travelling to Austria from the US

Travellers from the US can currently enter Austria.

If arriving from the US, travellers must provide proof of full vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid-19 test.

People that are fully vaccinated or can show proof of past infection do not need to register for pre-travel clearance or self-isolate on arrival.

Travellers with a negative test need to register in advance for pre-travel clearance and self-isolate for 10 days. There is an option to test out after five days.

Children up to the age of 17 from the US can enter Austria without having to self-isolate if travelling with fully vaccinated or recovered adults. But between the ages of 12 to 17 they have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Up to date entry regulations for Austria can be found here.