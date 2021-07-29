Everything that changes in Austria in August 2021

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here’s what you need to know about changes in Austria in August 2021.</span></p><p><b>Mandatory PCR tests for some returning travellers</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From Tuesday 3rd August, travellers returning to Austria from the Netherlands, Spain and Cyprus will have to present a negative PCR test on arrival.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fully vaccinated and recovered people – i.e. people who have had the virus recently and who have recovered – with at least one vaccination are excluded, the Austrian press agency </span><a href="https://apa.at/news/pcr-tests-fuer-rueckkehrer-aus-spanien-niederlanden-zypern-4/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">APA</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> reports. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Travellers that don’t have a negative PCR test, are not vaccinated or recovered will have to take a PCR test at the airport.</span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210726/austria-to-implement-mandatory-pcr-testing-for-travellers-from-spain-cyprus-and-the-netherlands/">UPDATED: Austria to require mandatory PCR testing for travellers from Spain, Cyprus and the Netherlands</a></span></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said: “Around a third of new infections can be traced back to travel, and numerous infections are spread by people who return to travel.”</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new rule applies to Austrian citizens and residents, as well as people who are citizens or residents of other countries. </span></p><p><b>Two doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 3G rules</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From Sunday 15th August, the 3G (tested, vaccinated or recovered) rule in Austria is changing.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From this date, only a </span><a href="https://gruenerpass.gv.at/geimpft/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">full course of a Covid-19 vaccination</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> will be accepted as proof of the 3Gs.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This means two doses of an AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have to be received before the vaccination certificate can be used for 3G. The date of validity for the certificate is the date of the second dose.</span></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210728/how-is-austria-using-covid-certificates-compared-to-the-rest-of-europe/">FOR MEMBERS: How is Austria using Covid certificates compared to the rest of Europe?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For those that receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the certificate is valid 22 days after the dose has been administered.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 3G rule is currently required to access certain places in Austria like bars and restaurants, as well as for travelling overseas.</span></p><p><b>Fingerprint requirement for ID cards</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The highly controversial new fingerprint requirement for ID cards in Austria will come into force from Monday August 2nd.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It means all new cards issued from this date will contain a chip with two fingerprints.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new rule is compulsory, but old ID cards remain valid until their expiry date.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The reform is a requirement of the EU with the aim to tackle identity fraud, but the move has been </span><a href="https://digitalcourage.de/blog/2020/no-fingerprinting-for-id-cards"><span style="font-weight: 400;">criticised by data protection groups</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><b>E.ON Energie takes over E wie Einfach</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From Sunday August 1st, energy company E.ON will take over its subsidiary E wie Einfach, including any existing customer contracts.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, </span><a href="https://www.ots.at/presseaussendung/OTS_20210713_OTS0049/neuer-energieanbieter-eon-startet-nun-auch-in-oesterreich-durch-bild"><span style="font-weight: 400;">E.ON promises</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that nothing will change for customers except for the name of their provider.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">E.ON has a strong focus on regionality, sustainability and renewable energy.</span></p><p><b>Travel to the UK to become easier</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For British citizens living in Austria, the announcement that fully vaccinated travellers to the UK will no longer have to quarantine is the news they have been waiting for.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://kurier.at/politik/ausland/vollstaendig-geimpfte-muessen-in-england-nicht-mehr-in-quarantaene/401457037"><span style="font-weight: 400;">new measure</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> applies to amber list countries (as defined by the UK government) - including Austria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From Monday August 2nd, people arriving in the UK from amber countries will have to show proof of full vaccination to avoid a 10-day quarantine.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, travellers will still have to present a negative Covid-19 test on arrival and take another test on day two.</span></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210728/breaking-uk-announces-fully-vaccinated-travellers-from-eu-countries-can-avoid-quarantine/">READ MORE: UK to allow fully vaccinated travellers from Europe to skip quarantine (but not tests)</a></strong></p>
