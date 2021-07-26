Austria to require mandatory PCR testing for travellers from Spain, Cyprus and the Netherlands

Austria’s federal government is introducing mandatory PCR tests for travellers returning from Spain, the Netherlands and Cyprus, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein announced at a press conference on Saturday.

However, Mückstein did not indicate a date at which the the change would be put in place.

Fully vaccinated and recovered people – i.e. people who have had the virus recently and who have recovered – with at least one vaccination are excluded, the Austrian press agency APA reports.

Mückstein said the government was concerned about the amount of infections in Austria which are related to travel, whether that be through returning travellers or through people arriving in Austria.

“Around a third of new infections can be traced back to travel, and numerous infections are spread by people who return to travel. The federal government is therefore turning the screws a little tighter in this area” he said.

“In this way we are containing the rapid spread of the virus and protecting those people who are currently unable to get vaccinated.”

Mückstein said any further lockdown measures would take into account hospitalisation and fatality rates in addition to infection numbers.

What do you have to do when arriving in Austria?

If you are arriving in Austria from Spain, the Netherlands or Cyprus, you will need to show a negative PCR test.

This applies to Austrian citizens and residents, as well as people who are citizens or residents of other countries.

If you have not done so, you can take a test at the airport. These will be provided for free, Kurier news reports.

Once the test has been done, you may leave the airport. You will not have to quarantine in the meantime and will only need to quarantine if the result is positive.

Anyone refusing to get a test will be liable for a fine of up to €1,450.