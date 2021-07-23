The best words in Austrian German

<p class="p1">Arriving in Austria with your High German For Dummies book under your arm, you might be surprised at some of the prominent differences between the German spoken in Germany and that you’ll hear south of the border.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For German speakers, the differences will be particularly different for those from the north and west of the country, while Bavarians are more than likely to get at least some of it (or at least decipher the accent).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">We love delving into language differences. The following report is an in depth discussion of the differences between Austrian German and German German.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210310/how-to-speak-austrian-these-are-the-major-differences-between-austrian-and-high-german/"><strong>How to speak Austrian: These are the major differences between Austrian and High German</strong></a></p><p class="p1">But if you just want a list of some of the best Austrian German words, then you’ve come to the right place!</p><p class="p1"><strong>Baba</strong></p><p class="p1">If you feel like a change from the German Auf Wiedersehen or Tschüss (goodbye), try the Austrian Bussi Baba, which translates to “kisses, bye”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While more and more younger people are using Tschüss, ciao or even bye bye, Bussi Baba - or even just Baba - is the traditional Austrian way to say goodbye.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While we thoroughly recommend it as a way of demonstrating your integration, it’s maybe not one to try out on your boss.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Die Oaschkoatn (The Asscard)</strong></p><p class="p1">Die Oaschkoatn (Arschkarte - or 'arse card') is a slang word used to describe someone drawing the short straw - "die Arschkarte bekommen", or when a footballer is shown the red card.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The origin of the word is thought to come from the 1970's, when many referees kept the red cards in their back pocket, and the yellow cards in their breast pocket, as the two cards were hard to tell apart on black and white TV.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The term is still used in Austrian football commentary.</p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-648227" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Arschkarte-Etymolgie-Gegenbeispiel-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="532" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>An example of how red and yellow cards look in black and white TV. Photo: Wikicommons</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Narrisch</strong></p><p class="p1">Translating to foolish, mad or insane, Narrisch from the word Narren, meaning fool.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Fasching, or carnival, is traditionally a time to dress up and be Narrisch.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Watsche</strong></p><p class="p1">The word Watsche refers to a playful slap or smack. The term can also be used with regard to children, i.e. in a similar fashion to spanking.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The more German word is Ohrfeige. If someone asks you "Wüs'd a Watschen?", politely decline.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Mostschädel</strong></p><p class="p1">Most is the Austrian word for a young apple or pear wine, which is fermented in the process of becoming cider - but is consumed before it gets there.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is popular in the south western corner of the country, which is probably why it’s called the “Mostviertel” (most quarter).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Given that it can be stronger and more unpredictable than traditional wines - and the fact that it’s occasionally consumed at breakfast - the drink is notoriously potent.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This probably also explains the insult Mostschädel, which translates to ‘Most skull’ and means being blackout drunk.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Beisl</strong></p><p class="p1">Beisl, meaning pub, is thought to originate from the Yiddish word Bajiss, meaning house. Beisls evolved in the 18th century and offer local Austrian specialities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">They can be compared to trattoria in Italy or Kneipe in Germany.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-648228" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Beisl_zum_Scherer-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A Beisl - pub - in Vienna. Von Foto: Wienwiki / Vindobohann, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=32327030</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Schanigarten</strong></p><p class="p1">Like Kindergarten, Gastgärten and Biergarten, Schanigarten is yet another German word featuring ‘Garten’ (garden) which has nothing to do with a garden at all.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">A Schanigarten is not a garden at all but refers to the tables and chairs set up on the pavement outside cafes and bars.</p><p class="p1">Unlike normal beer gardens, the customers sit on public property.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Originally, Schanigärten referred only to the area outside Viennese coffee houses, but it is now used in other parts of Austria for restaurants and pubs too.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Schanigarten season usually begins in mid-March, depending on the weather.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Ungustl</strong></p><p class="p1">Popular in eastern Austria and Vienna, an Ungustl is someone - usually a man - who is generally repulsive, horrible and disgusting.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">It's thought to come from the word ungustiös, meaning unappetising.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Grindig</strong></p><p class="p1">While Ungustl might describe a repulsive individual, grindig refers to any other form of repulsive sight, smell or idea.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://daz.asia/blog/oesterreichisch-fuer-anfaenger-grindig/">The Deutsche Allgemeine Zeitung</a> gives several examples including the smell of a factory, a graphic scene in a film or a particularly shabby looking person.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The word comes from the word Grind, which refers to a scab or wound - a sight which most people would find grindig.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Sackerl</strong></p><p class="p1">Sackerl means bag in Austrian.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you ask for a Tüte (shopping bag in German) to take your goods home from the supermarket in Austria, you will be met with a blank stare.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In Austria a Tüte is an ice cream cone. What you want is a Sackerl.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Jausn</strong></p><p class="p1">While in German the English word ‘snack’ (which itself comes from Dutch) has been adopted and used widely, in Austria you use the word Jausn to describe a small meal that you have between other meals.</p><p class="p1">From Käsekrainer to Apfelradln, Austria has a great variety of Jausn - so be sure to use the right word when asking for one.</p><p class="p1"><img class="size-full wp-image-648229" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Käsekrainer-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="495" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A Käsekrainer - cheese sausage - on a plate. Von Kobako - photo taken by Kobako, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=790301</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Marillen, Paradeiser, Erdapfel</strong></p><p class="p1">In Austria apricots are called Marillen, in Germany, Aprikosen. The Austrian word has its origins in the Slavic languages. There are many differences in names for food in Austria and Germany. Tomatoes are not Tomaten, but Paradeiser.</p><p class="p1">Poetically, rather than the humble Kartoffel (potato), Austria has the Erdapfel (earth apple). Cauliflower, which is Karfiol in Austria and<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span>Blumenkohl in Germany.</p><p class="p1">Have we missed something? Is there an Austrian German word that you just love? Let us know!</p>
Member comments