German word of the day: Der Valentinsmuffel

What does it mean?

Der Muffel means “sour puss” or “grouch.” Therefore, someone who hates Valentine’s Day is sometimes referred to in Austria and Germany as Der Valentins-Muffel, or Valentinsmuffel.

How is it used?

Presumably this word is used quite often, as more than 50 percent of Austrian women said the date holds no special meaning in 2017, according to a Der Standard article.

It is, after all, not traditionally celebrated in Austria - though it has become more popular throughout the years. Nowadays, it is not uncommon to see couples exchanging small gifts such as flowers and chocolate and restaurants making special promotions.

The main beneficiaries of the celebration are the Austrian flower and sweets industries, whose prices increase during the month of February.

READ ALSO: Valentine’s Day in Austria: Everything you need to know

Example Sentences:

Mein Mann ist ein Valentinesmuffel, deshalb bekomme ich keine Geschenke zum Valentinstag.

My husband is a Valentine’s sour puss, so I don’t get any gifts for Valentine’s Day.

Wahrscheinlich sind so viele Österreicher Valentinesmuffel, weil der Valentinstag so kommerzialisiert ist.

Most Austrians are probably Valentine’s grouches because Valentine’s Day is so commercialised.