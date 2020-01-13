Austria's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Der/Das Schlamassel

Kathrin Thams
news@thelocal.de
13 January 2020
12:09 CET+01:00
german word of the daylearning german

Share this article

German word of the day: Der/Das Schlamassel
Photo: DPA
Kathrin Thams
news@thelocal.de
13 January 2020
12:09 CET+01:00
Have you ever been in a pickle? If so, you should definitely add this word to your vocab because “ich bin in einer Gurke” does not exist in German.

What does it mean?

“Der Schlamassel” refers to a complicated and muddled situation that was caused by unfortunate circumstances. 

In other words, “Schlamassel” is an unpleasant situation, a cluster-fuck, screw-up or simply a mess.

It's also used with the article "Das", especially in Austria.

READ ALSO: 10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

Synonyms for “Schlamassel” are “die Ausweglosigkeit” (hopelessness), “die Zwickmühle” (dilemma, predicament), and “die Misslichkeit” (misfortune).

It also compares to the English phrases "to be in a pickle" or "stuck between a rock and a hard place."

What are its origins?

Most likely, “Schlamassel” stems from the Yiddish word “Massel” (fortunate coincidence) and the New High German word “schlimm” (terrible).

Nowadays, this word is used colloquially and mainly in speech.

Examples

“Was für ein Schlamassel!”

“What a mess!”

“Wir haben ein ziemliches Schlamassel verursacht.”

“We have caused quite a mess/ We have made quite a mess of things.”


 

german word of the daylearning german
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Austrian police foil 'Vienna Christmas market terror plot'
  2. OPINION: 'Nothing can stop Brexit now, we will all feel foreign on February 1st'
  3. Freedom of movement: How Brexit is costing young Britons seasonal jobs in Europe
  4. Brexit: Britons in Europe urged to look on bright side of 'devastating' UK election result
  5. Austria court strikes down law aimed at cutting benefits for immigrants

Latest headlines

Noticeboard

18/12
Violins, violas, 'cellos & double basses in Vienna
View all notices
Post a new notice

Popular articles

  1. Austrian police foil 'Vienna Christmas market terror plot'
  2. OPINION: 'Nothing can stop Brexit now, we will all feel foreign on February 1st'
  3. Freedom of movement: How Brexit is costing young Britons seasonal jobs in Europe
  4. Brexit: Britons in Europe urged to look on bright side of 'devastating' UK election result
  5. Austria court strikes down law aimed at cutting benefits for immigrants