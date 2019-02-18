German word of the day: Das Kaiserwetter

Today’s word of the day describes the magnificent sunshine that much of Germany and larger Europe has unexpectedly experienced these past few February days.

Literally meaning “emperor weather,” Das Kaiserwetter more colloquially refers to those days of glorious sunshine, blue skies, and comfortable temperatures.

In other words, it’s weather perfect for an emperor.

Das Kaiserwetter has its origins in Austria. Kaiser Franz Josef’s birthday, the August 18th, was often bright and cloudless.

Other sources say the term also gained traction to refer to the perfect weather at events where German Kaiser Wilhelm II was present.

Over the weekend, many took to Twitter to greet the glorious Kaiserweather that emerged around Germany. One user put a picture of Schloss Blutenburg on the banks of river Würm in Bavaria.

Kaiserwetter heute bei Schloss Blutenburg. 😍 Ich wünsche euch eine sonnige Woche - und auch ein bisschen Muße, den Vorfrühling zu genießen. pic.twitter.com/XLtKOnlTMC — Singende Lehrerin (@SingingLehrerin) February 17, 2019

Another user pointed out the Kaiserwetter in Oberhausen in Germany's Ruhr region, where temperatures reached upwards of 20C this past weekend.

The sunny skies stretched around the Bundesrepublik. An outdoor pool in Baden-Württemberg, in fact, will be opening its doors this Friday to usher in this springtime weather.

While Das Kaiserwetter has no plural, one sure hopes to experience many days of Das Kaiserwetter in a year.