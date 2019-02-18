German word of the day: Das Kaiserwetter

Advertisement

This word might come in handy if you find yourself talking about Austria's missing summer.

You might well say Wo ist der Kaiserwetter? or Ich vermisse den Kaiserwetter to ask where the Kaiserwetter is or say that you miss it.

Literally meaning “emperor weather,” Das Kaiserwetter more colloquially refers to those days of glorious sunshine, blue skies, and comfortable temperatures.

In other words, it’s weather perfect for an emperor.

Das Kaiserwetter has its origins here in Austria. Kaiser Franz Josef’s birthday, August 18th, was often bright and cloudless. Let's hope that same day in just over a week from now is too.

Other sources say the term also gained traction to refer to the perfect weather at events where German Kaiser Wilhelm II was present.

While Das Kaiserwetter has no plural, one sure hopes to experience many days of Das Kaiserwetter in a year, and at least a few more before summer is out.

