German word of the day: Der Warmduscher
Warmduscher is quite a facetious, insulting term used to decry someone as weak or cowardly.
A similar English expression would be ‘wimp’ or ‘mollycoddle’.
The term literally means ‘hot showerer’, which implies the idea of someone unwilling to step out of their comfort zone, or do things which make them feel uncomfortable. It stems from a German myth that taking a cold shower is considered masculine.
SEE ALSO: How to swear like an Austrian
Examples:
Der feige Junge ist ein echter Warmduscher.
The cowardly boy is a real wimp.
Bergsteigen im Himalaya ist nicht für Warmduscher.
Climbing in the Himalayas is not for wimps.
