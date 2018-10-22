German word of the day: Die Zechprellerei

Advertisement

As for its origin, Zechprellerei is a compound noun made up of Zeche, which means ‘bill’, and prellen which means ‘to cheat’ or ‘to bounce’. Literally, if you take part in a Zechprellerei, you 'bill-cheat' or 'bill-bounce'.

In other words, you leave a restaurant without paying.

If you do this you become a Zechpreller: a 'bill-dodger'.

Examples:

Die Polizei verfolgen die Zechpreller auf und können sie festhalten.

The police track down and detain the 'bill-dodger'.

Er wurde schon wegen einer vorherigen Zechprellerei gesucht.

He was already wanted for not paying the bill in a previous case.