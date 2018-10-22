Advertisement

German word of the day: Die Zechprellerei

Published: 22 Oct, 2018 CET. Updated: Wed 27 Sep 2023 11:16 CET
German word of the day: Die Zechprellerei
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Zechprellerei is the act of leaving a restaurant without paying, or 'dine-and-dash' as it might be dubbed in English.

As for its origin, Zechprellerei is a compound noun made up of Zeche, which means ‘bill’, and prellen which means ‘to cheat’ or ‘to bounce’. Literally, if you take part in a Zechprellerei, you 'bill-cheat' or 'bill-bounce'.

In other words, you leave a restaurant without paying. 

If you do this you become a Zechpreller: a 'bill-dodger'. 

Examples:

Die Polizei verfolgen die Zechpreller auf und können sie festhalten.

The police track down and detain the 'bill-dodger'.

Er wurde schon wegen einer vorherigen Zechprellerei gesucht.

He was already wanted for not paying the bill in a previous case. 

 

