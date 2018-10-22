Learning German For Members
German word of the day: Die Zechprellerei
Zechprellerei is the act of leaving a restaurant without paying, or 'dine-and-dash' as it might be dubbed in English.
As for its origin, Zechprellerei is a compound noun made up of Zeche, which means ‘bill’, and prellen which means ‘to cheat’ or ‘to bounce’. Literally, if you take part in a Zechprellerei, you 'bill-cheat' or 'bill-bounce'.
In other words, you leave a restaurant without paying.
If you do this you become a Zechpreller: a 'bill-dodger'.
Examples:
Die Polizei verfolgen die Zechpreller auf und können sie festhalten.
The police track down and detain the 'bill-dodger'.
Er wurde schon wegen einer vorherigen Zechprellerei gesucht.
He was already wanted for not paying the bill in a previous case.
