German word of the day: Der innere Schweinehund

Published: 19 Oct, 2018 CET. Updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023 14:35 CET
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

The word we all need as the days are getting shorter and colder and we are switching trips to the gym for Netflix and a blanket.

Literally translated as ‘inner pig dog’, your innere Schweinehund is the lazy voice inside your head which leads to you choosing to spend your weekends curled up on the sofa in front of the TV, rather than doing housework and going to the gym.

It could be translated differently in different contexts, perhaps as ‘inner couch potato’, or ‘inner laziness’.

Some people might also think of ‘inner demons’, but the inner Schweinehund is easier to defeat. You overcome your ‘innere Schweinehund’ if you get out of bed and go for a run, but ‘inner demons’ are perhaps a bit darker than this.

Example:

Wir müssen den inneren Schweinehund überwinden!

We need to defeat our laziness!

 

