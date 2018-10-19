German word of the day: Der innere Schweinehund

Advertisement

Literally translated as ‘inner pig dog’, your innere Schweinehund is the lazy voice inside your head which leads to you choosing to spend your weekends curled up on the sofa in front of the TV, rather than doing housework and going to the gym.

It could be translated differently in different contexts, perhaps as ‘inner couch potato’, or ‘inner laziness’.

Some people might also think of ‘inner demons’, but the inner Schweinehund is easier to defeat. You overcome your ‘innere Schweinehund’ if you get out of bed and go for a run, but ‘inner demons’ are perhaps a bit darker than this.

Example:

Wir müssen den inneren Schweinehund überwinden!

We need to defeat our laziness!