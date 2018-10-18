Advertisement

learning german For Members

Word of the Day: Der Zeitgeist

The Local Austria
The Local Austria - [email protected]
Published: 18 Oct, 2018 CET. Updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023 10:20 CET
Word of the Day: Der Zeitgeist
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Also used in English, Zeitgeist literally means 'spirit of the time.'

Advertisement

It pertains to the defining mood and characteristics of a certain epoch, usually as expressed through popular ideas and beliefs of the time.

Modern usage of Zeitgeist also refers to popular contemporary fashions and trends which epitomize the tastes of an era.

For instance, the hippie culture encapsulates the Zeitgeist of the 1960s and 1970s USA - this includes both fashion trend like long hair and flares, and beliefs in notions like free-love and anti-war.

In Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Zeitgeist may involve questioning previously held European beliefs on Russian policy.

Advertisement

Examples:

Ich bin eigenartig. Ich bin kein Anhänger des Zeitgeistes.

I’m quirky. I don’t follow fashion.

Der Zeitgeist wird durch gegenwärtige Überzeugungen ausgedrückt.

The spirit of the time is expressed through contemporary beliefs.

More

#learning german #German Word of the Day

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also