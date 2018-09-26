Advertisement

learning german For Members

German Word of the Day: Bummeln

The Local Austria
The Local Austria - [email protected]
Published: 26 Sep, 2018 CET. Updated: Fri 15 Sep 2023 09:37 CET
German Word of the Day: Bummeln
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Bummeln is a particularly 'gemütlich' sounding word, as it evokes a sense of coziness and satisfaction (as well as being very satisfying to say).

Advertisement

It is similar to the English terms ‘dawdle’ or ‘amble’, and refers to the idea of sauntering slowly, and often aimlessly. It’s often nice to bummeln through picturesque countrysides or dainty villages until you reach the first cafe or pub you find.

It can also suggest the idea of doing nothing, or slacking. When you spend your day doing nothing, you’ve gebummelt. At the weekends, many of us bummeln when we don’t get out of bed until 2:00 pm. Bummeling, I find, is a very good hangover cure.

Advertisement

Examples:

Ihr habt diese Woche kaum gearbeitet. Ihr habt total gebummelt.

You lot have hardly worked this week. You’ve totally slacked.

Heute bummeln wir in die Stadt, weil wir Brunch da essen wollen.

Today we’re going to amble into town because we want to get brunch there.

 

More

#learning german #German Word of the Day

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also