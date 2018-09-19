Advertisement

learning german For Members

German Word of the Day: Die Geborgenheit

The Local Austria
The Local Austria - [email protected]
Published: 19 Sep, 2018 CET. Updated: Wed 30 Aug 2023 13:46 CET
German Word of the Day: Die Geborgenheit
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Geborgenheit is used to describe a state of comfort and well-being. It is often translated as ‘security’, but in fact it is a feeling which is rather untranslatable.

Advertisement

For different people, Geborgenheit will represent different things. For some, it is the feeling of comfort, security and love in a romantic relationship, or the openness and honesty you feel when with a close friend.

For others it describes something even more specific, such as the familiarity and warmth one gets from eating home-cooked food when they return to their childhood home. Geborgenheit is often associated with childhood as these are our first memories of the feeling.

It can also describe a more general sense and a peaceful security in life; the feeling of comfort when you are in a place where you feel yourself and where you can trust both yourself and others.

It seems there is no adequate English definition for such a broad and abstract concept, but perhaps a combination of ‘comfort’, ‘familiarity’ and ‘contentment’ coins the concept best.

Advertisement

Examples:

Meine Kinder genießen die Geborgenheit einer liebevollen Familie.

My children enjoy the comfort of a loving family.

Wir können die Geborgenheit empfinden beim Meditieren oder in der Natur.

We can find contentment through meditation and through nature.  

 

More

#learning german #German Word of the Day

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also