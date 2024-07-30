Water sports or family fun: What's the perfect Austrian lake for you this summer?

Advertisement

Austria's lakes are a beloved summer destination, renowned for their crystalline waters and picturesque landscapes. But with so many options, choosing the perfect lake for your summer getaway can be a delightful challenge.

Whether you're seeking family-friendly fun, adrenaline-pumping water sports, or breath-taking scenery to capture on social media, Austria has a lake that's just right for you.

Fun for all the family

Lakes with gentle shores, shallow waters, and plenty of recreational activities are ideal for families with young children.

Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia is a popular choice. It boasts warm waters, numerous beaches with playgrounds, and boat rentals. The surrounding area offers family-friendly attractions like Minimundus, a miniature world showcasing famous landmarks.

Lake Neusiedler See is also a popular option. Although it's only one metre deep on average, it's one of Austria's largest bodies of water in terms of surface area. It's great for sports, but the vast meadows and surrounding parks are popular with families.

Vienna airport is only about 70 km (43 miles) from Lake Neusiedl. The lake can easily be reached by car or hourly train via the A4 motorway.

A woman enjoys basking in the sun on the swimming pier in the Buchau, in Achensee, Tyrol (© Achensee Tourismus)

Sports enthusiast's paradise

Adventure seekers will find their haven at Lake Achensee in Tyrol, a windsurfing and kitesurfing hotspot known as "Tirol's Ocean".

The lake's consistent winds and stunning mountain backdrop make it a favourite among water sports enthusiasts. Sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, and kayaking are also popular activities. The average water temperature is 19C, and the maximum water depth is 133m.

The surrounding areas are also perfect for hiking, mountain biking, and even hot-air balloon rides.

Lake Achensee can be reached in just 45 minutes by car from Innsbruck. If you travel by train, get off at Jenbach station, then take a free bus, the local steam railway, or a taxi.

Photo by Iffah Suhaili on Unsplash

Instagram-Worthy Views

If you want to capture those perfect Instagram shots, head to Hallstätter See in the Salzkammergut region. This UNESCO World Heritage site is famous for its charming village between the lake and the mountains. The picturesque scenery, with colourful houses and traditional wooden boats, provides a stunning backdrop for your photos.

For a truly unique experience, visit Grüner See (Green Lake) in Styria. This lake is known for its emerald-green waters and beautiful surroundings. No swimming or water sports are allowed, though. However, the hikes and walking around the lake (which takes about one hour) are definitely worth it.

A little bit of everything

Lake Weissensee in Carinthia is an excellent choice for families, sports enthusiasts or anyone looking for a perfect summer holiday.

The fjord-like Lake Weissensee welcomes visitors with clear, emerald water, great hiking and biking trails, and activities like surfing, stand-up paddling, and fishing. There are also ships and cruise lines

Despite its Alpine nature, Lake Weissensee's waters can get warm, reaching up to 24C.

The closest airport is Klagenfurt (1.5 h by car). By train, you can go as far as Greifenburg station and then take a free shuttle to Weissensee Nature Park.

Another warm lake option, also in Carinthia, is the state's largest lake, Wörthersee, where temperatures go up to 28C. Klagenfurt is located right at the lake, so reaching the best spots—whether to go for a hike, boat ride, windsurfing, or chill at the beach bars—is easy.

What is your favourite lake for family fun, water sports and beautiful scenery in Austria? Let us know in the comments below.