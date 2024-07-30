Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austria's industry slumps amidst weak demand and rising unemployment

Austria's industrial sector continues its downward spiral, with a significant drop in turnover and a gloomy outlook for the rest of 2024. Weak domestic and international demand and poor performance from major trading partners like Germany have exacerbated the situation.

The Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index further confirms the bleak outlook, falling well below growth indicators. This suggests a recovery is unlikely before the fall.

The economic downturn has severely impacted the labour market, forcing companies to accelerate job cuts after initially relying on reduced working hours and vacation time. Rising unemployment is a major concern, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

One in five adults in Austria ineligible to vote in upcoming National Council election

Nearly 20 percent of Austria's adult population will be unable to vote in the upcoming National Council election on September 29th.

This marks a new high, with approximately 1.5 million people of voting age excluded due to not holding Austrian citizenship. This group represents 19 percent of the population aged 16 and over, a significant increase from 2002 when only 9 percent were ineligible.

The rise in non-eligible voters has been steady, outpacing the growth of eligible voters, whose numbers have recently declined. In the European elections in June, a higher voter turnout was noted as EU citizens living in Austria were allowed to vote, with 45,160 participating after registering.

Priest arrested for running meth lab in vicarage

A 38-year-old priest and a 30-year-old accomplice have been arrested for violating the Narcotics Act. Police discovered drugs, precursors, and laboratory equipment during a house search at the priest's vicarage. It is suspected that the priest produced methamphetamine for sale. The priest, who is from the Archdiocese of Warsaw and has been working in the Diocese of St. Pölten since 2021, has been relieved of his duties and prohibited from pastoral activity. The Archdiocese of Warsaw will take further legal and canonical measures.

