Austrian priest arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and selling meth

The 29-year-old Roman Catholic priest from Poland, along with a 30-year-old accomplice, was arrested last week in the Waldviertel region of Lower Austria on suspicion of the manufacture and sale of methamphetamines - a violation of the Narcotics Act.

It is believed that a rip-off from a parishioner led to the arrest.

Subsequent searches of the rectory revealed laboratory equipment and precursor chemicals, which were taken away by Krems police.

The priest was immediately relieved of clerical duties by the Diocese of St. Pölten, who stated that they would work with legal authorities in their investigation.

It is believed that the priest had been employed by the diocese since 2021, after serving as a priest in the Diocese of Warsaw.

A court date has not yet been set.

A white-collar job

The arrest comes as the Catholic church in Austria experiences a decline in membership, prompted by an ageing population, as well as several high-profile scandals.

Priests, however, are still a well-paid profession in Austria with several significant benefits.

Priests can expect to earn between €2,740 and €3,320 as a starting salary, with accommodation provided or heavily subsidised.

This may not be enough to attract new faces, however, with dioceses forced to adopt even more novel forms of recruitment over the last two decades.

In 2012, the diocese of St Pölten erected 13 billboards and 300 mobile electronic placards, in an attempt to attract new trainee priests.

The advertisements depicted young priests working within the community, with the slogan, “Those who give all receive even more”.