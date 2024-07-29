Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austria's 'Beer Party' collects enough signatures to run in national elections

In a recent announcement, the Beer Party, founded by punk rock singer Dominik Wlazny (also known as Marco Pogo), confirmed its participation in Austria's national elections. The party has gathered the required support declarations across all nine federal states, ensuring its presence on the ballot under the name "BIER" for the election on September 29. This marks a significant step for the party, which has seen growing popularity, particularly after Wlazny's strong showing in the federal presidential election, where he secured 8.3% of the vote nationwide. The Beer Party is one of at least seven parties competing in the upcoming elections, including KPÖ and other parliamentary parties. Wlazny is set to discuss his party's platform in an appearance on Puls-24-Sommergespräch next Wednesday.

Ferialjob: What you need to know about ‘holiday jobs’ in Austria

Summer holidays are a peak time for travelling and working in Austria—especially if you are a student looking for one of the popular 'holiday jobs' in the Alpine country.

Centre-right ÖVP promotes grandparental leave

On World Grandparents' Day, the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) reiterated their proposal for a grandparental leave. Family Minister Susanne Raab and Seniors' Association President Ingrid Korosec outlined possible arrangements for the model, including a "grandparent bonus" for childcare and leave options for working grandparents. The initiative aims to provide financial support and flexibility for grandparents who care for their grandchildren while parents are working.

Advertisement

Vorarlberg police crackdown on unlicensed drivers amidst rising numbers

Vorarlberg police reported an increase in unlicensed drivers, with 835 cases in the past year, up from 785 in 2022.

Two-thirds of those caught never obtained a license, while the rest had theirs revoked, often due to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Enhanced control and query options have led to more detections, but many continue to drive illegally, posing a significant danger to road safety. Repeat offenders face fines of up to €2,100. Police stress the importance of increased checks to ensure all drivers are licensed and fit to drive.

Vienna Mayor Ludwig calls for expansion of video surveillance

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) advocated for increased video surveillance in Vienna after the cameras' effectiveness during the New Year's Eve riots in Favoriten. He suggested expanding surveillance to areas where incidents occur, emphasising its potential to aid police investigations. Police Chief Gerhard Pürstl confirmed using temporary video surveillance and highlighted the need for legal checks. Ludwig reiterated his call for more police officers and supports mandatory disciplinary programs for delinquent minors, emphasising the importance of enforcing the law.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.