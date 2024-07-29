EXPLAINED: Austria unveils plans to give grandparents childcare leave

Advertisement

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) has reignited discussions around a novel policy proposal: introducing paid leave specifically for grandparents to care for their grandchildren.

This initiative, designed to support working families and address childcare shortages, aims to provide financial support to grandparents who step in to help with childcare responsibilities. Chancellor Karl Nehammer first announced the plans in January 2024 but recently promoted them again by the centre-right ÖVP party.

What is grandparents' leave?

According to the plans, grandparents would be entitled to a paid leave to care for their grandchildren. Grandparents who are still working or have already retired would be eligible for financial support similar to the current childcare allowance (Kinderbetreuungsgeld) that working parents receive during their parental leave (Karenz).

A leave of absence (Karenz) would be given to grandparents who are still working.

The only prerequisite is that the grandparents need to look after the grandchildren because both parents are working. Family Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) spoke about a possibility within families, with the mother and father each going on parental leave for six months and the remaining twelve months covered by grandparents.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about parental leave in Austria

"For many families, the contribution that grandma and grandpa make to child rearing and childcare is indispensable. Grandparental leave is therefore not only a great tribute to the older generation but also a milestone for families' freedom of choice," said Raab in a written statement.

Advertisement

The minister added that grandparental leave would be "an additional voluntary offer for families who want to return to work earlier".

This means that grandparents would be able to take leave within the two months of childcare leave parents are already entitled to—the Karenz time would not be extended.

What is the controversy?

The plans won't be approved anytime soon, mainly because ÖVP's coalition partner, the Greens, has already said they are against them.

On Sunday, Tyrolean Green MP Barbara Neßler once again rejected the idea of "shifting care responsibilities" onto grandparents: "It is unacceptable that responsibility is shifted from the mother to the grandmother."

READ ALSO: Elternteilzeit - How parents in Austria can change or cut their working hours

She added, "Families must no longer be left in the lurch. Instead of excuses and abdication of responsibility, we finally need reliable, free, and comprehensive childcare throughout Austria," the National Councillor said in a written statement to APA.

The model would also not improve the situation concerning old-age poverty among women but would actually exacerbate it: "If grandma is still working and then stays at home for a year, this naturally has a negative impact on her pension. For many women, poverty in old age is a bitter reality", the Green MP said.