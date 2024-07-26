Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Austria toughens integration requirements for newcomers

Austria's Integration Minister Susanne Raab announced the enhancement of mandatory values courses for asylum seekers and beneficiaries of subsidiary protection.

Starting in the fall, the courses will be extended from three to five days, with new modules on security, living together, belonging, and gender equality.

Raab emphasised the importance of communicating basic rules of coexistence and Austrian values to ensure respect. The curriculum was developed with the police and the Austrian Integration Fund.

While non-attendance will continue to be penalised with reduced social assistance, Raab advocates for a final examination and envisions compulsory citizenship courses. The courses aim to address newcomers' challenges with varying education and literacy levels, particularly promoting women's employment and understanding of Austrian society.

Austrian Communist Party secures place on national ballot

The Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ) has officially secured enough support to participate in the upcoming National Council elections on September 29th.

This achievement marks the KPÖ as the first non-parliamentary party to confirm its place on the ballot. The other minor parties have until the end of next week to gather the necessary signatures, with many facing a tight deadline.

Tobias Schweiger will lead the KPÖ in the election, focusing on issues such as affordable housing. The party, which has been out of the National Council since 1959, aims to improve its previous performance, where it garnered only 0.69 percent of the vote in the 2019 elections. In contrast, the KPÖ saw a notable rise in support during the recent EU elections, achieving 2.96 percent, its best nationwide result since 1962.

The party's influence has grown significantly in Styria, where it has been present in the state parliament since 2005. It currently holds the mayor's office in the state capital, with Elke Kahr serving as mayor since 2021.

Among the remaining ten small parties vying for a spot on the ballot, the Beer Party has announced that it is close to qualifying, needing only 60 more signatures from Upper Austria and Salzburg.

Vienna Police to test tasers in pilot project

Vienna police will launch a pilot project equipping patrol officers in Favoriten, Leopoldstadt, and Floridsdorf with Tasers. The stun guns, already used by special units, aim to temporarily incapacitate dangerous individuals or those threatening self-harm. Training for 150 officers will begin on August 1. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner emphasised the importance of equipping police with modern tools for effective law enforcement.

