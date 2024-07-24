Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Vienna Airport ramps up security amidst Last Generation protest threats

Vienna Airport is heightening security measures in anticipation of potential protests by the environmental group "Last Generation" on Saturday, July 27. Airport CEO Günther Ofner announced the deployment of 670 police officers, drone surveillance, and increased patrols around the 24-kilometer airport fence.

The Lower Austria State Police Directorate confirmed enhanced staffing and constant monitoring of the airport premises. They emphasised the severe criminal repercussions of disrupting air traffic, including potential life sentences and personal liability for economic damages.

While the climate movement's activism has mainly focused on road blockades, the police are prepared to prioritise dialogue and de-escalation before resorting to enforcement measures. The authorities aim to ensure air traffic safety and prevent injuries to individuals involved in the protests.

COVID-19 wave on the horizon: Austrian Health officials urge vaccination

Wastewater analyses reveal a rising trend of COVID-19 in Austria, prompting health officials to remind people of the National Immunization Committee's (NIG) recommendations. An annual vaccination is generally recommended for all twelve and over, strongly emphasising those aged 60 and above, healthcare workers, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

A single vaccination is sufficient and should ideally be administered at least six months after the last vaccination or infection. For most, the optimal timing for revaccination is towards the end of summer, ahead of the anticipated fall wave.

The vaccine's primary benefit is its ability to significantly reduce infections, with the protective effect lasting several months. Although the vaccine doesn't substantially increase protection against severe disease, this is already high in most of the population due to prior exposure to the virus.

Infants as young as six months can be vaccinated upon request, with varying dosage and administration schedules depending on age and previous exposure to COVID-19.

Barbecue ban imposed in Vienna amidst drought and forest fire risk

Vienna is implementing a temporary ban on barbecues in public areas due to the ongoing drought and heightened risk of forest fires. Effective from Wednesday, the ban is in response to the dry conditions of forests and meadows. Smoking in the forest and handling open fires are also prohibited.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice and will only be lifted if sustained rain showers occur. Climate City Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky urges the public to adhere to the ban to avoid endangering lives. Deputy Forest Director Herbert Weidinger asks for the public's assistance in reporting any forest fires immediately.

While barbecuing in private gardens outside forest danger zones is still permitted, caution is strongly advised due to the dry conditions.

Counter-demonstrators accuse police of brutality at Identitarian rally

Following the Identitarian rally in Vienna, counter-demonstrators have accused the police of excessive force and unlawful actions. Activists claim the police used brutal tactics, including hours-long confinement without access to basic necessities like food, water, and toilets.

The police defended their actions, stating that identity checks were necessary due to alleged criminal activity, such as knocking over barriers and throwing projectiles at officers. They also claim that detainees were not restricted and had access to facilities and medical attention when needed.

Additional complaints from counter-demonstrators include prolonged detention at the police detention centre and the use of force during a spontaneous demonstration. They allege that fundamental rights were denied and that several protesters were injured due to the police's use of batons and pepper spray. The police maintained that force was necessary to prevent rally disruption and that the operation would be thoroughly evaluated.

Surge in wasp and hornet populations keep firefighters and pest controllers busy

Lower Austria is experiencing a significant increase in wasp and hornet populations this year, attributed to the mild spring weather. This surge has led to a rise in emergency calls for the fire department and a full schedule for pest controllers.

Josef Riegler-Nurscher, a pest controller from St. Leonhard am Forst, has seen a 60% increase in wasp and hornet-related requests, ORF reported. While he prioritises relocating nests whenever possible, sometimes extermination is necessary to prevent property damage.

Despite their reputation, wasps and hornets play a crucial role in the ecosystem as pollinators and natural pest control. Katja Batakovic, technical director of Natur im Garten, emphasises their importance in keeping mosquito populations in check. She also notes that some species, like the field wasp, are peaceful and avoid human food sources.

