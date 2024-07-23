Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Chancellor Nehammer criticises Greens over infrastructure delays

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) highlighted the importance of expanding Austria’s infrastructure for economic growth, criticising Green coalition partners for stalling key projects. At a press conference, Nehammer accused the Green-led Ministry of Transport of delaying essential developments, such as the Lobau Tunnel, for ideological reasons.

Nehammer proposed a €44.5 billion investment plan by 2030, with €21 billion for rail, €11.1 billion for roads, €10 billion for energy, and €2.4 billion for rural broadband.

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) supported this approach to ensure a climate-friendly and innovative business environment.

Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler defended her stance, emphasising the need for sustainable infrastructure and criticising past projects for increasing traffic and harming agricultural land. She highlighted record investments in railways as part of future-oriented development.

Bildungskarenz: Five things you probably didn't know about Austria's educational leave for workers

Workers in Austria are entitled to take a (paid) break from work to focus on their education, but the system is complex. Here are some essential details you might not have been aware of but should know.

Austria finalises deal for four C-390M transport aircraft to replace ageing fleet

Austria has finalised the purchase of four C-390M transport aircraft from Brazilian manufacturer Embraer to replace its ageing fleet. Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner emphasized the aircraft's technological advancements and ability to handle various military and humanitarian missions.

The first two aircraft are expected to arrive in 2028, with complete delivery by 2030. The comprehensive package, valued at approximately one billion euros, includes logistical services, mission equipment, training, infrastructure, and spare parts.

The C-390Ms offer versatile capabilities, including air transport, evacuations, and parachute drops. The aircraft can carry substantial loads, transport large vehicles, and accommodate numerous passengers or parachutists. They are also well-suited for medical evacuation missions.

Advertisement

Austrian students older, hardworking, and facing discrimination

A new Eurostudent study reveals that Austrian students are older and work more than their counterparts in other European countries. The average age of Austrian students is 27.1, with half being older than 25. This is attributed to non-academic backgrounds, prior work experience, and financial constraints.

A large proportion of Austrian students, 56 percent, work full-time throughout the semester, while another 13 percent work part-time. This financial pressure is particularly felt by students from less affluent families, with 76 percent working alongside their studies. Alarmingly, 14 percent of students working more than 20 hours a week consider dropping out due to the workload.

The study also highlights discrimination issues in Austrian universities. 30 percent of students reported experiencing discrimination based on factors like gender, origin, and parental education. This figure is significantly higher than the 22 percent average across the 25 countries surveyed.

Advertisement

Vienna's Westbahnhof to house largest inner-city photovoltaic system

Vienna's Westbahnhof railway station is set to become home to the largest inner-city photovoltaic system, covering an area of 25,000 square meters. The project, announced by ÖBB, will involve roofing the entire platform area and installing solar panels.

The new roof will protect passengers from the elements and provide ample light through transparent elements and additional seating. The solar panels are expected to generate around 3,400 megawatt hours of electricity annually, enough to power approximately 850 households. The generated electricity will primarily be used to supply the station's shops and offices.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2028, with completion planned for 2030. The project aligns with Vienna's goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2040 and has been praised by Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler as a showcase project on a previously sealed area.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.