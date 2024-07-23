Nine unmissable events in Austria this August

Advertisement

From psychoanalysis in the park to valleys lit by flaming torches, here’s our pick of nine of the very best events occurring across Austria over August.

Festival of Early Music

July 21 - August 30

Innsbruck, Tyrol

If the melodies of the past move you, Innsbruck’s annual Festival of Early Music simply can’t be missed.

Since 1963, the (more than a) month-long event has paired beautiful music from the Renaissance, Baroque and Classical eras with stunning locations such as Schloss Ambras, the Hofburg and the Stiftskirche Wilten.

The full programme, with the ability to purchase tickets to individual concerts, can be found on the festival website.

The Marksman / Der Freischütz

July 17th - August 18th

Bregenz Seebühne, Vorarlberg

This year, as part of the world famous Bregenz Festival, Carl Maria von Weber's dark fairytale, The Marksman, will be performed each evening.

This classic opera tells the tale of a young man who makes a pact to become a top marksman - however, as is common with such agreements, it comes with diabolical consequences.

Without spoiling too much, the headline performances at this world famous festival are always performed on a incredible stage built over the lake, custom designed for each specific work. Expect to have your mind blown!

Tickets are still available for a few performances on the festival website.

KAT100

August 1st - 3rd

Fiederbronn, Tirol

While entries are now closed, watching competitors engage in a trail run across 174 kilometres of the Kitzbühel Alps and the Pillerseetal may be enough to have you lacing your trainers and getting ready for next.

This challenging race is part of the UTMB World Series of 42 events races across five continents, each taking place in mountainous terrain.

Information on where you can view the race - including the start and finish lines - can be found here.

Advertisement

Imperial Days

August 9th - 18th

Bad Ischi, Upper Austria

The Salzkammergut resort town of Bad Ischi flourished in the mid-nineteenth century when it became the summer residence of Emperor Franz Joseph I and his wife, Empress ‘Sissi’.

It has never quite forgotten the prosperity that the imperial power couple brought to it, and to this day, the town holds ‘Imperial Days’ every August, honouring the town’s heritage.

Visitors can expect a packed schedule of concerts, outdoor events, parades and guided tours, kicking off on the 9th and culminating in a mass, concert and massive celebration on August 18th, Franz Joseph’s birthday.

Interested visitors can find out about available accommodation packages on the town’s tourist website here.

Psychoanalysis in the Park

August 14th, 17th & 31st

Augarten Graz, Styria

…and now for something completely different. Starting in 2023, the University of Graz’s ‘Psychoanalysis in the Park’ offers free, no-obligation psychoanalysis sessions in Graz’s beautiful Augarten.

There’s no entry fee and no registration - simply turn up and look for the signs!

Advertisement

Frequency Festival

August 14th - 17th

St. Pölten, Lower Austria

For music that's a little more modern, the Frequency Festival in St. Pölten has been thrilling concertgoers since it moved to the town in 2009 from Vienna.

Ed Sheeran headlines this year, along with veteran punk rockers The Offspring. Newer fans are also catered for, with the likes of Yungblud and Kenya Grace.

Details of the full lineup, and tickets are both available via the website.

Brixentaler Bergleuchten

August 24th

Westendorf, Brixen im Thale and Kirchberg, Tirol

For a truly unforgettable sight, head to the Brixental in Tirol on August 24th, to witness the entire valley blaze to life with imagery created by hundreds of thousands of torches on the mountainside.

These images created by fire are a traditional way of marking the high point of summer and the best way to see them is either by driving through the valley or taking such trains as the Alpenrosenbahn Westendorf.

Please note that the event is weather permitting, so if it’s raining, it’s not happening!

Advertisement

Long Table of Graz

August 24th

Graz Hauptplatz, Styria

Here’s another incredibly unique experience:

On August 24 Graz’s historic Hauptplatz will turn into a huge open-air restaurant, as 750 diners gather at one long table to enjoy a five-course meal prepared by five of the city’s best restaurants, accompanied by handpicked wines and entertainment from musicians.

Tickets may be a little pricey at €205.00 per person, but it’s unlikely you’ll ever experience such a culinary experience again during your time in Austria.

Saalfelden Jazz Festival

August 22nd - 25th

Saalfelden, Salzburg

Saalfelden hosts one of Austria’s best jazz festivals each year, and it has a great pedigree, taking place since 1978.

The festival showcases the very best in improvisational music, with a special emphasis on highlighting local and upcoming talent - both inside the concert venue and without.

The entire lineup and ticket sales are available on the website.

What have we missed? Do you know any incredible events occurring in Austria this August? Let us know in the comments!