Does a supermarket cashier in Austria have the right to check my bags?

Many foreign residents in Austria wonder if it's common for cashiers to stop them after they get their groceries and ask to check their bags.

Supermarkets often implement bag checks as a general precautionary measure against shoplifting. After scanning your items and processing your payment, the cashier may ask to look inside your bags. This is, of course, to verify that all purchased items have been scanned and paid for and that no unpaid items have slipped in.

This request usually occurs in busier supermarkets and stores or as part of a new employee's training. They may also ask you to show the contents of someone's bag if they suspect they might have put something there that hasn't been paid for.

While this might seem unusual to visitors from countries where bag checks are less common, this is more often than not a routine check in Austria. It's a regular part of the shopping experience, especially if you see the cashier asking the same of everyone who has a bag.

Is it legal?

Yes, it is. According to the federal government, such requests are legal, but you have no obligation to comply. Your rights are protected in this situation.

According to the government, if the person refuses the check and there are "reasonable grounds for suspicion," supermarket staff can ask them to wait for the police to arrive. The police may then check the bag.

The government does not specify what counts as 'reasonable grounds for suspicion', leaving some ambiguity in the rules that could be contested in court if you feel like you were racially profiled.

