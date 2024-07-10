Austrian commission to examine quitting Russian gas deal

Advertisement

Europe has sought to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

According to the latest government figures, Austria imported 90 percent of its gas from Russia in May.

"Dependence on Russian gas is and remains a threat to the economy and prosperity," minister Leonore Gewessler of the Greens told journalists on Tuesday, adding that extending the country's long-term supply contract with Gazprom in 2018 "was a mistake".

Austria- currently governed by a coalition of the conservatives and the Greens- has struggled to divest itself of Russian gas.

With national elections coming up in late September, the coalition partners have repeatedly clashed in recent months.

Gewessler said the commission of experts will examine the "long-term supply contracts" between OMV and Gazprom, which run until 2040 and have not been made public, while "analysing the possibilities for action as well as the risks".

The contract will be scrutinised to see whether it is "possible to get out of these obligations", said retired judge and former lawmaker Irmgard Griss, who will head the commission.

On the other hand, the "political... conditions of the 2018 contract extension" will be probed to "avoid similar mistakes in the future", Gewessler added.

The initial findings are expected to be presented "by autumn", the climate ministry said in a statement.

OMV was the first Western company to sign a supply contract with the former Soviet Union in 1968.

Austrian politicians have long sought close ties with Russia until Moscow invaded its neighbour.

Austrian companies continue to do business in Russia.