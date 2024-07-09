What's on in Vienna: Five of the best open-air events this summer

Advertisement

If there is one thing that Austrians excel at, it is enjoying every season to the fullest. Summer is the season for outdoor activities, and the capital, Vienna—recently reelected the world's most liveable city—has countless events and activities taking place outside.

Here are some of the best you shouldn't miss out on.

Music Film Festival at City Hall Square

This iconic festival transforms City Hall Square into a pulsating hub of music and cinema for 65 days. From June 29th to September 1st, enjoy free screenings of opera, classical, pop, and rock concerts, accompanied by delicious culinary delights.

The area in front of city hall is transformed into a tent to shade many tables and chairs. You can meet up with friends and family and enjoy the foods and beverages from the surrounding kiosks - with cuisine from all over the world.

The big screen shows concerts and shows, from pop stars to classical plays, every night at dusk. Entry is free. The area is open all day, but the food stalls open at 11 am.

You can check more info HERE.

Africa Days in Vienna

From August 9th to 26th, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of African music, art, culture, and cuisine.

The Danube Island (Donauinsel) will host 30 open-air concerts featuring renowned artists like Youssou N'Dour and Mamadou Diabate, alongside diverse cultural experiences. You can find workshops, creative programmes, loads of food options and stalls selling arts and crafts. There is also a special children's programme with activities for the entire family.

A day ticket costs €13 and includes the entire festival programme, but admission from 5 p.m. on the days with top acts is extra.

You can check more info HERE.

Frameout Open Air Cinema

Frameout Open Air Cinema returns to the Museums

Quartier this summer, transforming Courtyard 8 into a beautiful outdoor cinema.

From July 12th to August 31st, every Friday and Saturday evening, you can enjoy a selection of films under the stars, all centred around this year's theme, "Garden."

This unique cinematic experience offers free admission, and most films have original audio with English subtitles (or German subtitles).

If the weather takes an unexpected turn, don't worry—the screenings will simply move indoors to Arena21 within the MuseumsQuartier.

You can check more info HERE.

Romeo and Juliet

From July 6th to 20th, you can watch performances of Romeo and Juliet in the outdoor area, the summer theatre at Schloss Pötzleinsdorf, in Vienna's 18th district.

The production, which is performed in English, takes place in the garden of a castle. The play runs for approximately 2:30 hours, including a 20-minute intermission, and tickets cost €47.25.

You can check more info HERE.

Veganmania Donauinsel

Every summer, vegans and non-vegans can enjoy various plant-based food and drinks in the food stands at Donauinsel. The festival includes live music and other stalls with sustainable products, including cosmetics and clothing.

The largest vegan street food festival in Europe will take place outdoors on the Danube island from Friday to Sunday, August 23rd to 25th.

You can check more info HERE.

Did we miss your favourite event? Let us know in the comments below.