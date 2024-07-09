'Up to 36C': Vienna doctors issue health warning as Austria braces for heatwave

Advertisement

The Vienna Medical Association has warned about the upcoming heat wave, which is expected to hit Vienna and parts of the country mid-week. Temperatures could reach up to 36C this week.

Extreme heat on Wednesday and Friday

Temperatures are expected to soar on Wednesday, according to GeoSphere Austria, the country's institute for meteorology. In Vienna, it will be sunny and hot at first. In the afternoon, however, the tendency for showers and thunderstorms will increase significantly.

Temperatures could reach up to 36C in the capital.

On Thursday, sunny weather will prevail in the Austrian capital, with a slight change for thunderstorms. Daytime highs are up to 33C. On Friday, temperatures will rise again, reaching up to 36C, while on Saturday, highs are expected to reach up to 30C.

The eastern part of the country, and particularly Vienna, will see the highest temperatures this week. However, in Lower Austria and Burgenland, temperatures will go up to 34C on Wednesday and 35C on Friday, the hottest days. Western Austria, particularly Tyrol and Salzburg, will have milder temperatures ranging from 17C to highs of 29C during the week.

(screenshot: GeoSphere Austria)

Health warnings

This extreme heat can pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, infants, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing conditions, the association said.

The association advises taking precautions to mitigate the effects of the heat. Staying hydrated is crucial, with a recommendation to drink at least two litres of water daily. It's also essential to seek out cool environments, wear light-coloured clothing, and avoid strenuous physical activity, especially outdoors. Additionally, limiting alcohol consumption and regularly monitoring blood pressure are advised.

"High temperatures can cause symptoms such as muscle and headaches, nausea, fatigue, and an increased heart rate. Severe circulation problems and confusion can also occur, especially in older people. In such cases, a doctor should be consulted as quickly as possible," said Johannes Steinhart, the president of the Austrian and Viennese Medical Associations.

To ensure a comfortable sleep during hot nights, it's recommended to darken rooms and ventilate them properly.

The Vienna Medical Association has urged residents to take these precautions seriously to protect their health during the anticipated heat wave.