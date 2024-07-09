Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Vienna arrest made following series of violent clashes

A 29-year-old Russian citizen has been arrested in connection with the first of three violent clashes between rival groups in Vienna over the weekend, broadcaster ORF reported.

The man, of Chechen origin, is suspected of transporting individuals involved in a brawl in Anton-Kummerer-Park on Friday, where two Syrians were shot and one Chechen was injured.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for suspects involved in a violent incident at Meidling underground station on Sunday, which left four people seriously injured. The victims, three of whom have been questioned, claim they were attacked by a masked group armed with various weapons.

The recent violence has sparked political debate, with the FPÖ criticising the government's response and calling for increased police presence and stricter measures against individuals with protection status. The ÖVP Vienna Chairman also emphasised the need for social service reforms to address the root causes of violence and crime.

Sociologist Kenan Güngör said the clashes may result from "flash mob mobilisation," where individuals quickly gather through social media in response to perceived threats. He also highlighted the potential role of past trauma and cultural factors in fuelling violence.

Five drastic changes Austria needs to make to become more sustainable

Austria just needs to implement "five extraordinary U-turns" to make it possible to achieve almost all sustainability goals by 2050, according to a new report.

Vienna Medical Association issues heatwave warning as temperatures soar

The Vienna Medical Association has issued a warning about the health risks associated with the upcoming heatwave. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 35C in the city this week. Vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing conditions, are particularly at risk.

Health officials advise taking precautions, such as drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light-coloured clothing, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest hours. They also recommend monitoring blood pressure and keeping living spaces cool and well-ventilated.

Symptoms of heat-related illness can include muscle aches, headaches, nausea, fatigue, and increased heart rate. Older individuals may also experience circulatory problems and confusion. If these symptoms occur, medical attention should be sought.

Styria's agricultural sector faces €45 million in damages from extreme weather

Styria's agricultural sector has been hit hard by extreme weather this year, with frost damage in April and heavy rainfall leading to flooding in recent weeks. The total estimated damage has reached €45 million, according to Österreichische Hagelversicherung.

The frost in April alone caused €37 million in losses, while hail and flooding have added another €8 million. Some crops have experienced losses of up to 60 percent.

In response, the province of Styria has commissioned a study to identify areas particularly vulnerable to extreme weather to improve advisory services for farmers.

The study will also explore solutions like shared irrigation ponds to protect against frost damage. Styrian Chamber of Agriculture President Franz Titschenbacher and Agriculture Councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer (ÖVP) highlighted the need for long-term action against climate change, urging a shift away from fossil fuels and promoting regional food consumption.

