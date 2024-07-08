Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Vienna sees wave of violent clashes between rival groups

Vienna has experienced a series of violent clashes between rival groups over the weekend, leaving four people seriously injured. The incidents, involving Chechen, Syrian, and Afghan groups, took place near the Meidling railway station, Anton-Kummerer-Park, and Hannovermarkt.

The most recent clash, on Sunday evening, resulted in three men suffering stab wounds and one man sustaining a head injury. Police are actively searching for the perpetrators.

The clashes started on Friday evening with a shooting in Anton-Kummerer-Park, where two Syrians were shot, and one Chechen was injured with a knife. Weapons, including firearms, knives, and irritant gas sprays, were found at the scene.

The following night, police responded to reports of armed individuals in the same area, seizing knives and pepper spray.

Police are investigating the motives behind these clashes, and the injured individuals are expected to be questioned. The State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the case.

Cyclist killed in Tour of Austria race

Norwegian rider Andre Drege died after injuries he sustained in a fall while racing downhill on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria, organisers said Saturday.

The 25-year-old Coop Repsol rider had joined the leading group on one of Austria's highest roads in the Grossglockner region on the fourth and penultimate stage of the race when he fell, the organisers said in a statement.

The podium ceremony for Saturday's stage was cancelled, as was the final stage of the Tour.

Five well-paid jobs in Austria that nobody wants to do

From becoming a priest to driving a truck and making sure the streets are clean. Here, we list five 'unwanted' professions where you can earn decent money.

Increased aggression reported at Austrian Public Employment Service offices

The Austrian Public Employment Service (AMS) has reported a recent increase in customer aggressive behaviour. This escalation includes shouting matches, verbal abuse, and even physical threats towards AMS staff.

Styrian AMS regional managing director Karl Heinz Snobe attributes this trend to several factors, including a stricter approach to job placement and rising unemployment among young people. The AMS has been enforcing stricter measures against job seekers not actively seeking employment, leading to a 13% increase in benefit suspensions in the first half of 2024.

Snobe also highlights that younger individuals, who are more likely to face unemployment, may be more prone to frustration and aggression.

To address the situation, the AMS is working closely with the police and has implemented security measures in some branches.

Austria braces for hot, humid week with thunderstorms

People in Austria should prepare for a hot and humid week, with temperatures reaching up to 36C by Wednesday. Geosphere Austria forecasts a mix of sunshine and thunderstorms throughout the week.

Monday will begin with clouds and showers in the north and east, gradually clearing throughout the day. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies, but isolated thunderstorms are possible in the high Alps.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with temperatures soaring across the country. However, thunderstorms will become more widespread, particularly in the west and north.

We will see residual showers in the morning on Thursday, followed by sunshine and increasing humidity. Thunderstorms are likely in the mountains and may spread to the lowlands later in the day.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot, but thunderstorms are expected to develop in the west and spread to other regions in the afternoon.

