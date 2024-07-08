5 drastic changes Austria needs to make to become more sustainable

Advertisement

Austria can achieve all its sustainability goals by 2050, but five drastic changes would have to be initiated and, above all, completed, according to a report by the Austrian chapter of the "Club of Rome," a non-profit organisation based in the Italian capital.

According to the organisation, Austria must work to overcome national inequalities, especially since, despite economic growth, the risk of poverty has risen in the last 20 years. The report added that it must also work on more "inclusive power relations, " citing how Austria is one of the EU countries with the largest gender pay gap.

According to the umbrella organisation of Austrian social insurance institutions, women received a 38.1 percent lower gross retirement pension than men in 2020. Women are also still significantly less likely to be in management and decision-making positions

Additionally, the country needs to "work on sustainable nutrition". In Austria, people consume almost twice as much meat per year as the global average, according to the report. "Reducing the consumption of animal proteins is essential", they said.

A "successful energy transition" is also part of the pillars for reaching sustainability goals, though the group commends Austria’s high percentage of energy coming from hydropower, a renewable energy source.

Finally, the organisation calls on Austria to support countries in poverty - as a country with a high standard of living and diverse opportunities.

The authors advocate for these particular changes, saying that "together, these measures can have systemic effects at different levels that reinforce each other and thus make a giant leap possible in the first place".

In contrast, if Austria fails to change, and "too little too late" is done, this could result in stagnation and provide a breeding ground for further crises.

How can these changes be implemented?

The report stated, "Whether turnaround measures are implemented and how effective they ultimately are is influenced by governance factors," and it highlighted that corruption has increased in Austria since 2007.

"A strong and predictable policy increases the effectiveness of political changes, whereby social partnership [coalitions] plays a key role in the Austrian context. Transparency of measures and effective monitoring of their effects increase acceptance among the population," said Friedrich Hinterberger, Vice President of the Austrian chapter of the Club of Rome.

The group proposes several changes, including redistribution and "tax justice", mentioning progressive taxation of assets, including inheritance and wealth - Austria has neither.

When it comes to energy transition, the reduction of CO emissions plays a central role, and the transport sector is a particular challenge for Austria, the report stated. There are delays in gradually reducing (fossil) combustion engines and developing a new infrastructure.

The report said strict guidelines are essential to promote the switch to electric vehicles and a shift to other means of transport, especially active mobility (cycling, walking) and public transport, to achieve drastic reductions in emissions. They added that the overall number of cars should be reduced.