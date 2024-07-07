Final Tour of Austria stage cancelled after rider death

Advertisement

The day's race has been replaced by a condolence ride at the wish of Drege's family and team, Coop-Repsol.

"Together with the sporting directors and riders of the teams, we have decided not to ride today's stage and instead to hold a neutralised condolence ride in memory of Andre Drege," said tour director Thomas Pupp in a statement on social media.

"The memorial ride was the express wish of Andre's father, his team-mates and his entire team. It gives the entire cycling family the opportunity to come to terms with what happened and to honour Andre Drege's memory.

"Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with Andre's family, his loved ones and his team Coop-Repsol at this incredibly difficult time."

Drege died on Saturday after injuries he sustained in a fall while racing downhill on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria.

The 25-year-old rider had joined the leading group on one of Austria's highest roads in the Grossglockner region on the fourth and penultimate stage of the race when he fell, the organisers said in a statement.

Advertisement

Last year, a 17-year-old Italian died while racing downhill in a regional junior race in Austria.

Swiss rider Gino Maeder, 26, suffered a fatal fall during the Tour of Switzerland in June 2023.

The first half of this season has been marked by serious falls in the peloton.