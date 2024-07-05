Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Vienna police charge youth gangs with over 240 offences

A group of young criminals, aged between 12 and 15, has been charged with over 240 offences in Vienna, including approximately 100 car burglaries in just three days. The gang, consisting of around 30-40 individuals of various nationalities, has been active since April, primarily targeting vehicles in Leopoldstadt, Landstraße, Brigittenau, Floridsdorf, and Donaustadt districts.

The police were able to track down and arrest two of the suspects, both of criminal age, after a victim located their stolen car and informed the authorities. The total damage caused by the gang is yet to be determined, but a similar case involving another youth gang in April resulted in an estimated 300,000 euros worth of damage.

The police have been investigating the group under "Operation Triangle" since April and are continuing to apprehend the remaining suspects and prevent further criminal activity.

Debate over free menstrual products in Upper Austria state parliament

The Upper Austria state parliament recently debated a motion to provide free menstrual products in public buildings and at events, ORF reported. The motion, proposed by the SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria), aimed to address the financial burden of menstrual products and promote gender equality.

The SPÖ argued that free access to menstrual products is a necessary step towards equal rights and a sign of dignity, as women are disproportionately affected by poverty. The Greens also supported the motion, highlighting the need to ensure all women and girls can afford proper hygiene.

However, the FPÖ (Freedom Party of Austria) and MFG (Menschen-Freiheit-Grundrechte) parties opposed the motion, claiming that Upper Austria has more pressing issues to address. They argued that the discussion was out of touch with reality and ignored more important concerns.

Dagmar Häulser (MFG) mocked the proposal: "In the next few weeks, I will perhaps consider a motion against razor poverty with a few members of parliament. After all, our male colleagues suffer from a three-day beard about ten times a month".

Austria eases regulations for balcony and terrace power plants

Starting September 1st, installing balcony and terrace power plants in Austria will become easier.

A new regulation, set to be passed by the National Council, will streamline the approval process for these mini solar systems. Previously, the consent of all apartment owners was required, but now, if no objections are raised within two months of notification, approval will be automatically granted.

Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler welcomes the change, viewing it as an "additional boost" for the energy transition. This move is expected to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources and contribute to Austria's climate goals.

Upper Austria tightens dog ownership law after fatal attack

Following a fatal dog attack in Naarn, Upper Austria has passed a stricter dog ownership law.

The new law requires owners of large dogs to pass an "everyday suitability test" and mandates higher training requirements for six specific breeds. A new dog register will also be introduced to track dog owners, training, and incidents.

The law also empowers municipalities to take action against aggressive dogs before serious incidents occur, declaring them "conspicuous" if they exhibit threatening behaviour. This move aims to enhance public safety and prevent future tragedies.

