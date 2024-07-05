Five well-paid jobs in Austria that nobody wants to do

Advertisement

In Austria, certain professions are less wanted than others. What many may not think about is that some of these unpopular jobs actually pay well and offer other attractive benefits.

Here, we list five of those jobs.

Waste collector

Working as a waste collector is not a dream of many in Austria, but the government has tried to make it more attractive by offering good salaries.

According to Austria's employment agency AMS, you need no education to do the job, and the current entry salary ranges from €2,260 to €2,600.

As a waste collector, you play an important role in maintaining cleanliness and improving public spaces and public health. However, you must be prepared to work outdoors in most weather conditions and handle various odours and potential health hazards.

Even though it may not be considered glamorous and has downsides, this job offers security and an opportunity to contribute to community well-being directly. It can also keep you physically fit since you will be lifting containers as part of your daily routine.

READ ALSO: 'Geringfügige': What you need to know about marginal employment in Austria

Priest

If you are looking for job security, a decent salary — and even a sense of spiritual fulfilment — a career in the church might be exactly what you should consider.

Naturally, people do not dream of becoming a priest for the money, but it does not hurt that you can actually earn decent money if you choose this path. In Austria, priests' entry-level salaries range between €2,740 and €3,320.

Most priests in Austria are Catholic, reflecting the country's historical and cultural ties to the Roman Catholic Church. However, becoming a Catholic priest requires some effort.

Firstly, you need to obtain a degree in theology, which normally takes around three years. After this, you can start your studies to become a priest, lasting around four years.

The studies are known to be intensive. They cover topics like the Bible, church law, philosophy, and language courses, where you will learn Hebrew, Ancient Greek, and Latin.

During the last year of your studies, you must work in a parish to gain practical experience caring for a church community.

Advertisement

Truck driver

If you work as a truck driver in Austria, you get to travel a lot and contribute to a functional transportation system and the country's economy.

You will be the one making sure that goods move smoothly inside and outside of the country.

Despite its importance, this job is often overlooked as a well-paying career option, possibly due to the monotony of driving for long hours.

However, driving a truck allows you to enjoy good pay and job security. It is perfect if you are one of those looking for stability and a role that directly supports the economy.

Entry-level salaries for truck drives start at around €2,020.

To become a truck driver in Austria, you need intensive training, special licenses, and qualifications, including traffic safety, eco-friendly driving practices, and cargo security.

The training prepares you to not only be able to handle large vehicles but also to manage logistics effectively.

A truck crosses the border between Austria and Italy. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Street cleaner

Working as a street cleaner in Austria may not be on many people's wish list, but it comes with its own set of benefits and rewards.

As a street cleaner, you play an important role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in urban areas. You are responsible for sweeping streets, collecting litter, and ensuring that public spaces remain tidy and presentable.

The tasks vary with the seasons. In autumn, you mainly sweep up leaves; in winter, you are responsible for clearing snow. In cases of icy streets, you need to sprinkle sand and grit, which will be collected again in spring.

According to AMS, the entry-level salary for a street cleaner in Austria ranges from €2,260 to €2,600, and no formal education is required to start.

Advertisement

Funeral Director

Organising funerals in Austria is a job with both low entry barriers and competitive salaries.

It is also an important job where you can contribute to helping families and honouring life. However, not everyone is willing to work closely with death and grieving, which also requires a fair amount of psychological stability.

According to AMS, entry-level salaries for funeral directors range between €2,220 and €2,600.

To become a funeral director, you must have worked at a funeral company for two years. After this, you need to participate in a five-day course and pass the exam related to the course.