Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

70 cars temporarily impounded since new speeding law came into force - but none was auctioned off

In Austria, a new amendment to the Road Traffic Act (StVO), implemented in March, allows for confiscating and auctioning vehicles driven by people caught street racing.

Since its implementation, 70 vehicles have been temporarily confiscated nationwide, with the highest numbers in Lower Austria and Tyrol. However, determining the total number of confiscations is complex due to divided responsibilities among various authorities.

While most cases have resulted in temporary impoundment, two Lower Austria and Styria vehicles have been permanently confiscated. The process leading to auctioning is lengthy and involves administrative and legal procedures. In Tyrol, 13 out of 15 seized vehicles have been returned to their owners.

The Ministry of Transport considers the new measure successful, citing a decrease in serious accidents caused by excessive speed and positive initial experiences. However, a comprehensive analysis of the new rules will require more time.

Austria's real estate sector calls for policy change to revive market

The Association of Real Estate and Property Trustees in Austria is demanding policy changes to revive the struggling real estate market, including reintroducing estate agent commissions for tenants, the so-called Provision.

They claim that the sector has been severely impacted by the abolition of these commissions in July 2023 and the downturn in the housing market following the European Central Bank's interest rate hikes.

The association has presented five demands to improve the sector's situation. These include better framework conditions for renovations, reviewing building standards, and easing stricter credit rules. They argue that current regulations, such as parking space requirements in Vienna, lead to unnecessary costs and that tighter credit rules make it difficult for potential buyers to secure loans.

After the national elections, the association hopes for new political constellations to address these concerns and revitalise the real estate market.

Teenager killed by overhead line after climbing onto a train carriage

A 16-year-old Viennese boy died in a tragic accident on Tuesday evening in Schwechat, near Vienna. The teenager climbed onto a parked train carriage and was electrocuted by the overhead line. His 14-year-old companion immediately called emergency services, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are investigating the incident and have not yet determined why the teenagers were in the restricted track area. However, ÖBB (Austrian Federal Railways) emphasised the dangers of trespassing on railway property and reiterated that safety is their top priority. They stated that such accidents often result from ignorance and recklessness despite ongoing campaigns highlighting the risks involved.

ÖBB plans to launch a major safety campaign at the start of the school year, stating the life-threatening dangers of electrical accidents, particularly those involving overhead lines that carry 15,000 volts.

