The best ideas for what to do with kids in Austria this summer

The start of school holidays in Austria does not mean that you have to spend a lot of money to entertain the children. You can find a lot of free or at least affordable activities all over the country.

Here are our best tips for fun activities for children during the school holidays.

Hiking

Austria has a lot to offer when it comes to nature. If you want to go on a hike with children, you have almost unlimited options.

Some of Austria's most popular national parks are Hohe Tauern National Park, Tyrol's Zillertal Alps Nature Park, and Styria's Gesäuse National Park.

All national parks offer different hiking trails for all levels, so you can easily adapt the excursion for children.

Many trails also have informative signs or guided tours that teach children about the environment in an engaging and playful way. In Gesäuse National Park, for example, you can find family-friendly hiking routes with information about the limestone mountains and diverse wildlife of the area.

If you do not want to visit a national park or hiking, there are also many smaller parks and beautiful lakes where it is nice to take a walk or a smaller hike.

In parks and botanical gardens, such as the botanical garden in Graz, you can find educational paths with information about plants and ecosystems.

Museums and cultural sites

Visiting museums or cultural sites in Austria often comes with discounts for children and families. Many museums in Austria also offer free admission on certain days - and free admissions for those younger than 19.

If you are in Vienna, for example, you can visit the gardens of Schönbrunn Palace for free. You can admire the palace, have a picnic, and relax on benches or grass.

Kindermuseum ZOOM in Vienna periodically offers different interactive exhibitions. Here, children can explore various themes and topics through play and experimentation. The entry price depends on the exhibition and whether you visit privately or with an institution. Generally, for a private visit, the price is around €6.50 per child.

Another great option for children is the Salzburg Toy Museum, where you can explore toys from different eras and cultures. Entry costs €2 for a child under 15, and you can enter together for €10 as a family.

Festivals and different events

During the Austrian summer, you can find many festivals and events suitable for children all over the country. You can visit most of them completely for free or for a small fee.

The many children-friendly festivals tend to offer a great variety of entertainment, activities, and performances for children. One of them is Nökiss, Austria's largest children's festival, which takes place twice: at the end of August and the beginning of September.

Nökiss offers six stages and around 60 hours of theatre, songs, puppetry, games, and ballet. If you purchase your tickets before August 19th, the price is €20 per child for the entire festival.

Another option is the Mega Kindertag festival in Salzburg, held in the city centre on July 21st. Here, children can enjoy over 70 unique stations with different themes for playing and learning.

Apart from these major events, many of Austria's largest festivals offer something for children and are also for free, such as the Salzburg Street Theatre Festival, Linz Pflasterspektakel, and Graz International Street Theatre Festival.

Lakes and public pools

During hot summer days, taking the children to one of Austria's many lakes and public pools is a great idea.