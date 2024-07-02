Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austria glory at Euro 2024 'not impossible', says Rangnick

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said it is not unthinkable that his side could stun the continent to win Euro 2024, but he is wary of the threat posed by Turkey in Tuesday's last 16 tie.

Under former Manchester United boss Rangnick, Austria's fortunes have been transformed over the past two years.

They won a group containing France and the Netherlands to reach the knockout stages in Germany and now have their sights set on a first-ever Euros quarter-final.

Should they progress, Austria also have a kind draw through to the final.

A rematch with the Netherlands, who they beat 3-2 in the group stages, or Romania would await in the quarter-finals before facing England or Switzerland in the last four.

However, Rangnick said the stunning form of Spain, who thrashed Georgia 4-1 on Sunday to continue their perfect record at the tournament, showed the standards Austria have to reach.

Where around Vienna can you go mountain biking?

From challenging trails in the hills to relaxed routes around the Danube, here we list the best trail spots around Vienna.

Four-year-old boy critically injured in window fall

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a second-story window in Weyer, Upper Austria.

The accident occurred while he was playing with his older brother in their bedroom. The child reportedly climbed onto the window sill and leaned against a fly screen, which was not securely fastened. He fell nine meters onto the asphalt below.

The boy's mother, who was briefly in the bathroom, immediately sought help from relatives upon discovering the incident. Emergency services were called, and the child was airlifted to Kepler University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Cooler temperatures and unsettled weather expected in Austria this week

According to Geosphere Austria, a cold front moving in from the west will bring cooler temperatures and unsettled weather to Austria this week. People can expect highs around 25C or slightly above, accompanied by rain showers and possible thunderstorms, particularly in the south and southeast.

Tuesday will see continued unsettled weather, with cloudy skies and occasional rain showers, especially in the north. However, the south will remain predominantly dry with sunny spells.

Wednesday will bring more rain showers, primarily in the west and south, with occasional sunny breaks. Temperatures will range from 16C to 26C.

Thursday and Friday will continue to have cloudy skies and occasional rain showers, mainly in the mountainous regions. However, there will also be periods of sunshine. Temperatures will range from 19C to 27C.

Advertisement

Bear sighted in Tyrol, plundering beehives

After reportedly raiding several beehives in the area, a bear was caught on camera in Pfunds, Tyrol.

The local municipality has informed residents and temporarily closed a nearby footpath as a precaution. The affected beekeepers have been advised to protect their hives with an electric fence, and the province is offering free fencing materials to those in need.

While this is the second sighting in Pfunds since May, authorities assure there is no increased risk of encountering bears in the region. Bears previously sighted in Tyrol have generally exhibited shy behaviour. However, residents are encouraged to report any sightings promptly.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.