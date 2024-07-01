Where around Vienna can you go mountain biking?

Advertisement

Vienna is a great place to live if you like mountain biking. The area around the capital offers a great variety of trails for all skill levels.

Whether you are a beginner or an advanced rider, you can be sure to find something suitable for you.

Here, we list five spots where you can go and enjoy different types of trails in beautiful nature.

Vienna Woods

Vienna Woods, just southwest of Vienna, is known for its many great mountain bike trails.

Here, you can find beautiful and exciting trails that take you through forests, vineyards, and hilly areas.

The trails range from gentle paths for beginners to more challenging routes with steep climbs, technical sections, and natural obstacles. The routes are generally well-marked, but some trails cross with hiking paths, so it is important to be mindful of others.

Klosterneuburg, Mödling, and Purkersdorf are popular starting points for biking in Vienna Woods.

Besides the trails, Vienna Woods also offers many locations with great city and countryside views. You can also visit historical sites such as Klosterneuburg Monastery, local vineyards, or one of the many Heurigen (traditional Austrian wine taverns), where you can enjoy locally produced wine or grape juice from the area and some food.

You can read more about the different trails here.

Leopoldsberg and Kahlenberg

This is a great place to mountain bike near the city, up and down hills with varied terrain.

The two hills near each other in Vienna Woods, Kahlenberg and Leopoldsberg, are famous spots in Vienna where you can enjoy mountain biking and eating and drinking at the many Heurigen.

You can also enjoy great city views, the Danube, and its surroundings.

During warmer months, the hills are popular places to go if you want to escape the heat since the temperatures can be lower in forest areas.

Here, you can find a great variety of trails suitable for mountain biking at all different difficulty levels. They are well-marked and typically not overly crowded with bikers, especially if you do not go during the weekends.

Here you can find a map of some of the routes around the area. You can also use Bergfex and check out different route options.

Lobau