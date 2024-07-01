Advertisement

Where around Vienna can you go mountain biking?

Julia Hjelm Jakobsson
Julia Hjelm Jakobsson - [email protected]
Published: 1 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024 16:55 CET
There are a lot of mountain bike trails around Vienna. Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

From challenging trails in the hills to relaxed routes around the Danube, here we list the best trail spots around Vienna.

Vienna is a great place to live if you like mountain biking. The area around the capital offers a great variety of trails for all skill levels.

Whether you are a beginner or an advanced rider, you can be sure to find something suitable for you.

Here, we list five spots where you can go and enjoy different types of trails in beautiful nature.

Vienna Woods

Vienna Woods, just southwest of Vienna, is known for its many great mountain bike trails.

Here, you can find beautiful and exciting trails that take you through forests, vineyards, and hilly areas.

The trails range from gentle paths for beginners to more challenging routes with steep climbs, technical sections, and natural obstacles. The routes are generally well-marked, but some trails cross with hiking paths, so it is important to be mindful of others.

Klosterneuburg, Mödling, and Purkersdorf are popular starting points for biking in Vienna Woods.

Besides the trails, Vienna Woods also offers many locations with great city and countryside views. You can also visit historical sites such as Klosterneuburg Monastery, local vineyards, or one of the many Heurigen (traditional Austrian wine taverns), where you can enjoy locally produced wine or grape juice from the area and some food.

You can read more about the different trails here

 
 
 
 
 
Leopoldsberg and Kahlenberg

This is a great place to mountain bike near the city, up and down hills with varied terrain.

The two hills near each other in Vienna Woods, Kahlenberg and Leopoldsberg, are famous spots in Vienna where you can enjoy mountain biking and eating and drinking at the many Heurigen.

You can also enjoy great city views, the Danube, and its surroundings.

During warmer months, the hills are popular places to go if you want to escape the heat since the temperatures can be lower in forest areas. 

Here, you can find a great variety of trails suitable for mountain biking at all different difficulty levels. They are well-marked and typically not overly crowded with bikers, especially if you do not go during the weekends. 

Here you can find a map of some of the routes around the area. You can also use Bergfex and check out different route options. 

 
 
 
 
 
Lobau 

Lobau is within the Donau-Auen National Park on the eastern outskirts of Vienna. It offers many great trails for mountain biking in a flatter area.

 Lobau offers a mix of natural landscapes and wildlife. You can bike in beautiful nature and enjoy wildlife with birds and sometimes even deer, all while still being close to the city.

The trails in this area take you through diverse landscapes, including forests, meadows, and wetlands along and near the Danube River. Here, you can find trails for all levels, from easy routes for beginners to more challenging routes with uneven terrain and natural obstacles.

You can check out some route options here.

 
 
 
 
 
Bisamberg

This hill northeast of Vienna is a great place to visit if you enjoy mountain biking through vineyards and forest areas. You can also enjoy some great views of the city and the surrounding countryside.

Bisamberg offers trails suitable for all different skill levels, from easy paths for beginners to more challenging routes with steep curves and technical sections. The trails also offer views of the surrounding landscapes, the Danube River and the city in the distance.

Many mountain bikers start their rides in Bisamberg itself or at spots on the outskirts of nearby towns such as Korneuburg. These areas offer easy access to the different trails, parking spots if you come by car, and places to rent bikes.

Here you can find some great trails in the area. 

 
 
 
 
 
Anninger

Anninger is a well-known hill near Mödling, just outside of Vienna. It is popular among mountain bikers and offers a wide range of trails for beginners and more advanced riders.

You can enjoy trails with forest paths, rocky sections, and some more challenging climbs in the area. There are also many convenient facilities nearby if you want to visit a bike rental shop, grab a bite to eat, or use the restroom.

Anninger is home to diverse wildlife and bird species, making it a popular spot for birdwatching.

After a day outdoors in the area, you can visit local restaurants and Heurigen in Mödling and nearby villages to try regional dishes and wines.

You can find some mountain bike routes in the area here

 
 
 
 
 
