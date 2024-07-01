Vienna's power company Wien Energie cuts electricity and gas prices

Advertisement

Most of Wien Energie's customers will pay less for electricity and gas starting from July 1st.

Significant reductions

The price adjustment applies to the majority of customers but not to all. For households that took out a tariff first this April, for example, the one-year price guarantee will continue to apply until April next year, reported ORF.

The reductions will mainly affect households whose price guarantees expire in the summer, and their tariffs will be automatically lowered.

The reductions can reach up to 55 percent for electricity and 7-20 percent for gas compared to the previous year.

Small and medium-sized companies will also benefit from reduced tariffs by up to 56 percent.

The reductions reflect positive market developments and are part of Wien Energie's effort to pass on savings to consumers.

Additional discounts for a longer commitment

Wien Energie also offers an additional discount for customers who commit to another year, reducing the consumption price to around 12.9 cents/KWh.

To benefit from this offer, customers must actively sign up for it by September 16th at the latest, either online or through Wien Energie's customer service.

The company plans to inform customers about this opportunity via email, letter, and advertising campaigns.

