What are Austria's guidelines for hiking near cows after walker killed?
The Austrian Alps are a perfect destination for hikers, but they are also home to the grazing cows. After several high profile incidents which saw walkers killed by cattle, here are the government's tips to stay safe.
People in Austria were left shocked in June by the news that a hiker had died when a herd of cows charged her - while her two daughters survived with injuries.
The woman was hiking with her two daughters, aged 20 and 23, and two small dogs for her 40th birthday, in the Salzburg region when the cow herd charged.
The police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the tragic incident but believe the presence of the dogs might have triggered the charge by the cows.
This type of event is rare but has happened before. In 2017, an Austrian who was hiking with a friend and their dogs was fatally gored in the Tyrol region.
In 2014, a German holidaymaker was trampled to death by cows also in Tyrol.
Following the outcry over the case, the government published a “code of conduct” for hikers. So, what do the guidelines say?
'Be respectful'
"Please be respectful when on alpine pastures and meadows and show consideration for other recreational athletes", the illustrated guide says. It adds ten basic "rules of behaviour" for dealing with grazing livestock, particularly cows:
- Avoid contact with grazing livestock. Do not feed the animals, keep a safe distance
- Keep calm; do not frighten grazing animals
- Mother cows protect their calves and avoid encounters between mother cows and dog
- Always keep dogs under control and on a short lead. If an attack by a grazing animal is foreseeable, Immediately take off the leash
- Do not leave hiking trails on mountain pastures and meadows
- If grazing cattle block the path, keep as far away as possible
- When approaching grazing cattle: stay calm, do not turn your back, avoid the animals
- Leave the grazing area quickly at the first sign of animal restlessness
- Pay attention to fences. If there is a gate, use it, then close it well and cross the pasture quickly.
- Treat the people who work here, nature, and animals with respect.
The Austrian Alpine Association also has a series of tips for hikers in general, including information on being fit and in good health, as well as planning, equipment, footwear, and more.
You can read more about how to keep safe and avoid problems when hiking in the Austrian Alps HERE.
