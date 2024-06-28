Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Chancellor Nehammer open to new coalition with Greens despite recent tensions

Austrian Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer has expressed openness to a future coalition with the Greens despite recent conflicts. In an interview with Salzburg's ServusTV, Nehammer indicated that he does not rule out renewed cooperation with the Greens. This stance contrasts sharply with comments from his constitutional minister, Karoline Edtstadler.

Earlier in the week, Edtstadler criticised the Greens on "ZiB2," stating they had "disqualified" themselves from future coalition talks due to Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler's support for the EU nature restoration law, which opposed the ÖVP's stance. Edtstadler even suggested legal repercussions, accusing Gewessler of constitutional violations.

However, Nehammer struck a more conciliatory tone on ServusTV's "Blickwechsel," acknowledging disagreements but emphasising that the decision ultimately lies with the voters. He highlighted that despite recent tensions, the coalition had successfully navigated numerous crises over the past four and a half years.

When asked by the newspaper Kurier, Nehammer's office sees "no contradiction" between the Chancellor's statements and those of Edtstadler. And it is made clear: Gewessler is being ruled out for a future coalition, not the Greens as a whole. Just as far-right leader Herbert Kickl is ruled out, not the FPÖ.

'Safe and affordable': Why Vienna is the world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna has once again been named the most liveable city in the world, but what is it about Austria's capital that makes it such a great place to set up home?

Austrian universities increasingly relying on entrance exams due to high demand

Amidst a surge in applications, many Austrian universities are reinstituting entrance exams for various degree programs. This trend is attributed to the overwhelming number of applicants, pushing universities to their capacity and limiting open access to higher education.

One such example is the veterinary medicine program in Vienna, where the competition is fierce. An average of eight applicants vie for a single spot.

Industry representatives like Franz Schantl, President of the Chamber of Veterinarians, also suggest adopting scholarship programs similar to those in other federal states, where future graduates commit to working in the province for a specific period.

Entrance exams are not limited to veterinary medicine; they extend to several other degree programs, including those in healthcare, psychology, pharmacy, and more. The largest entrance exam in the country is for medicine. These exams vary in format, some requiring extensive knowledge while others focus on cognitive abilities.

Advertisement

Austria braces for scorching temperatures before thunderstorms bring relief

Austria is set to experience a heatwave in the coming days, with temperatures expected to reach up to 35C in some regions by Sunday. However, Geosphere Austria forecasts a change in weather patterns by the end of the weekend, with thunderstorms and cooler temperatures expected to follow.

Friday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, particularly in the west and north. Saturday is predicted to be hot and sunny, with isolated heat thunderstorms possible in the southwestern mountains.

The heatwave will peak on Sunday, with temperatures soaring to 35C in some areas. However, thunderstorms and rain are expected to arrive from the west, bringing much-needed relief from the heat.

By Monday, cooler air masses will sweep across Austria, resulting in unsettled weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain will persist more in the south and southeast, while the northeast may see some sunny spells.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.