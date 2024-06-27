'Safe and affordable': Why Vienna is the world's 'most liveable city'

Advertisement

The Austrian capital has once again solidified its status as the world's most liveable city, claiming the top spot in the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Liveability Index for the third consecutive year.

This marks Vienna's fifth win in the past six years.

The Austrian capital achieved an impressive overall score of 98.4 out of 100, excelling in stability, healthcare, education, and infrastructure categories. The city only fell short of a perfect score in the "culture and environment" category, where it received 93.5 points.

The Economist wrote, "A lack of major sporting events contributed to its lower tally of 93.5 out of 100 in the culture and environment category". However, the magazine added that Vienna is "far from lacking in other forms of culture."

Mayor Michael Ludwig expressed his delight at the news, highlighting the city's dedication to making sound political decisions and investing in essential services. "Thanks to the hard-working people of Vienna, this excellent result is no coincidence," he said on X, formerly Twitter..

Es erfüllt uns mit Stolz, dass unsere Leistungen auch zum wiederholten Mal international anerkannt werden. Dank der tüchtigen Wiener Bevölkerung ist dieses hervorragende Ergebnis kein Zufall. Es ist eine Auszeichnung für alle Wienerinnen & Wiener. #Economist #Wien pic.twitter.com/8yTkSO6DSx — Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) June 26, 2024

Copenhagen, known for its high quality of life and progressive urban planning, trailed closely behind Vienna, securing second place with a score of 98. Zurich, a financial hub with a strong focus on sustainability, and Melbourne, a cultural and economic powerhouse, followed in third and fourth place, respectively. Other European cities in the top 10 include Geneva, which claimed fifth place.

Two Canadian cities—Calgary and Vancouver—and four in Asia-Pacific—Melbourne, Sydney, Osaka and Auckland—complete the top ten.

The EIU's Global Liveability Index evaluates 173 cities worldwide based on various factors, including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Vienna's consistent top ranking underscores its success in creating a thriving and sustainable urban environment for its residents.

What makes Vienna so great - and what are the challenges?

Local readers have chimed in with their views on the city, with many mentioning that the Austrian capital is "relatively affordable."

Noah, from the United States, said, "the city offers many holidays, has a robust public housing system, and rent control, making it relatively affordable." However, he did note that "the long, dark winters can make people grumpy" and provided some strong criticism of the Austrians' reluctance to "embrace change and integrate newcomers."

Rudi, who is also from the US, agrees that living among Austrians can be challenging, calling them "very rude, impolite, unhelpful and unfriendly". However, she acknowledged that the city is clean and easy to navigate. Ranil, from Sri Lanka, also mentioned the city's green spaces and public transportation as positive factors about living in Vienna.

Matthew, from the UK, was more straightforward: the city is "safe and affordable" but "boring".

