Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austria coach delighted by 'incredible' first place for Austria at Euros

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said it was "incredible" for his team to snatch the top spot in their Euro 2024 group ahead of France and the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Rangnick's men edged a dramatic closing Group D encounter 3-2 against the Dutch, who had to settle for going through in third place, while France were held to a 1-1 draw by already-eliminated Poland.

Austria jumped up from third before kick-off and will next face either Turkey, the Czech Republic or Georgia in the last 16 in Leipzig on July 2nd.

They have never reached the European Championship quarter-finals.

"We started in the tournament with a 1-0 loss with an own goal against France, and if you knew the pressure we had against Poland (3-1 win) when we knew we had to win to have a realistic chance to qualify, then to finish top of the group is incredible," Rangnick told reporters.

"If you had bet on us to win here and France not to win, you'd be a very rich man or woman...

"But that's the great thing about football and we were rewarded for a great and energetic performance from my lads."

"Now we have a week to prepare, we won't have to travel a lot, we won't have to fly..."

KEY POINTS: What changes in Austria in July 2024

From new €2,000 subsidies and free transport tickets to rail disruption, here are all the major changes taking place in Austria in July 2024.

Austrian ex-minister exiled in Russia denies she is 'Kremlin agent'

Austria's highly controversial former foreign minister Karin Kneissl -- who now lives in Russia -- told AFP she feels slandered as Vienna reels from an unfolding Russian spying scandal.

A pariah in her home country after dancing with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her wedding, Kneissl claims she had no choice but to flee Austria and shelter in Russia.

Now, she denies any involvement in the espionage scandal, which appears to reveal a nest of Russian spies in influential positions in Austria, particularly among the country's powerful far right.

"I've been insulted and really reduced to an agent of the Kremlin," the 59-year-old former career diplomat told AFP in a videolink interview from Saint Petersburg.

"But I haven't set foot in the Kremlin since 2018. They have other things to worry about," Kneissl insisted.

Burgenland remains only Austrian province without abortion services

Burgenland is now the sole province in Austria where abortions are unavailable in any clinic, hospital, or outpatient centre. This lack of access has drawn criticism from women's organisations.

The Oberwart counselling centre, which supports women with unwanted pregnancies, highlights the financial burden faced by women needing to travel out of the province for abortions. Melissa Ari from Feminina criticises the absence of abortion clinics in Burgenland. At the same time, provincial government member Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ) argues that women are well cared for in Vienna and Graz and that anonymity is not guaranteed in Burgenland clinics.

Anna Maria Lampert from the "Changes for Women" association notes the cost disparity for abortions, ranging from around €380 in Vienna to over €1,000 in other states.

Women's organisations, including Dr Hall, are advocating for abortion to be recognised as a women's right and covered by health insurance.

The body of missing ski tourer found after months

A 46-year-old ski tourer who went missing in December after being caught in an avalanche in St. Leonhard in Pitztal, Tyrol, was found on Tuesday, Austrian media reported.

An extensive search was conducted immediately after the incident but was eventually called off due to unfavourable conditions. The police have not yet released details regarding the circumstances of the body's recovery.

The man had embarked on a solo ski tour on December 23rd amidst a high avalanche risk (level 4). The avalanche occurred at just under 2,200 meters altitude and created a massive debris field, spanning approximately one kilometre in length and 300 meters in width, with snow depths reaching up to ten meters in the search area.

The initial search operation involved 70 personnel, helicopters, and avalanche dogs but was unsuccessful then.

With reporting by AFP.