8 exciting events taking place in Vienna in July 2024

July is one of Vienna's liveliest months, with different events taking place all over the city.

Here, we list eight interesting happenings you should not miss out on.

Filmfestival Rathausplatz

This film and cultural festival will be held at Vienna's town hall (Rathausplatz) from June 29th to September 1st.

Here, you can enjoy outdoor screenings that offer something for everyone. The program includes classic movies, recent blockbusters, documentaries, and opera and ballet performances.

In addition to the screenings, the festival also offers live bands, performances, DJs, and food and drink stalls.

The festival is free of charge, and you can check out the program here.

Vienna Popfest

This annual four-day-long pop music festival takes place at Karlsplatz, this year from July 25th to 28th.

The event celebrates contemporary pop music with performances by upcoming and established artists from Austria and beyond.

You can enjoy a diverse range of musical styles, including indie pop, electronic, and experimental music.

The festival is free of charge, and you can find out more about it here.

ImPulsTanz - Vienna International Dance Festival

ImPulsTanz is one of the largest contemporary dance festivals in the world. It takes place in Vienna every year, and this summer, you can enjoy it from July 11th to August 11th.

One of the highlights of ImPulsTanz is its extensive workshop program, which gives dancers of all levels the opportunity to train and learn from world-class instructors.

In addition to the workshops, the festival also offers dance performances, lectures, exhibitions, and discussion panels with famous dancers and choreographers.

Secure your ticket and read more on their website.

Brazilian music with Djavan

On July 16th, Djavan, a Brazilian four-time Latin Grammy winner, singer-songwriter, and composer, will perform at Vienna Konzerthaus.

Djavan's performances are inspired by Brazilian music traditions, and he mixes elements of Samba, Bossa Nova, and MPB (popular Brazilian Music).

Djavan is known as an icon in the Brazilian music scene. He is famous for his distinctive voice, unique style, and energetic live performances.

You can buy your tickets here.

Theater im Park

From June 25th until September 20th, you can enjoy the cultural festival Theater im Park.

You can experience various cultural performances, including cabarets, theatre plays, music performances, and concerts.

The festival takes place in the Belvedere Gardens in Vienna, where you can enjoy the historical Belvedere Castle and its large, beautiful gardens.

You can check out the different performances and buy your tickets here.

Exhibition: Proud to be pride

The exhibition 'Proud to be Pride' highlights LGBTQIA+ rights and takes place at the Museum of Applied Arts until September 1st.

Here, you can experience a wide collection of LGBTQIA+ posters with bold designs that support diverse expressions of identity.

The exhibition aims to send a visible signal of acceptance, tolerance, and openness.

Find out more and buy your tickets here.

Kultur Sommer Wien

This is an open-air cultural festival with free admission in Vienna.

The Vienna Symphony Orchestra opens the festival on June 27th and 28th in Prater, and the events take place until August 11th.

During the festival, nine pop-up stages across the city will host various performances, including cabaret, literature, music, dance, theatre, and contemporary circus.

Find out more here.

Klima Biennale Wien

Enjoy the last weeks of this climate festival which goes on until July 14th at various locations all over Vienna.

The festival explores how art, design, architecture, and science can contribute to creating a sustainable and liveable future while also considering the impacts of climate change.

The festival offers a wide range of performances, exhibitions, talks, concerts, and workshops.

If you want to participate, you can buy a festival pass at various locations, for which you pay as much as you like. You can, for example, buy it at the Museum Hundertwasser.

