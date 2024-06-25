Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austria's first cybercrime training centre opens in Linz

As cybercrime continues to rise, the Upper Austrian State Police Directorate has launched Austria's first cybercrime training centre in Linz, broadcaster ORF reported. The centre offers one-week courses to equip police officers with essential knowledge for investigating cybercrimes.

In recent years, police officers have faced several cases involving stolen credit card data, investment fraud, and other online offences. The new training centre aims to address this by providing comprehensive instruction on various aspects of cybercrime investigation.

The 32-unit course covers topics like network basics, house search procedures, and handling of digital devices. It also includes training on modern smart home technology and relevant investigation techniques.

The program is not exclusive to police officers but also welcomes IT experts, forensic scientists, and public prosecutors. Following a pilot phase in Linz, similar training centres are planned for all Austrian states.

What are the cheapest holiday destinations from Austria this summer?

If you are planning on a summer vacation, certain countries are cheaper than others, especially compared to Austria.

Social Affairs Minister pushes for basic child benefits in Austria

Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is pursuing the implementation of basic child benefits in Austria. He recently convened a roundtable discussion with various social organisations and NGOs to address the issue of child poverty.

While the centre-right ÖVP party remains opposed to his plans, Rauch is determined to present a concrete implementation plan in the coming weeks.

The roundtable participants, including representatives from Volkshilfe, Caritas, Diakonie, Hilfswerk, UNICEF, and other experts, agreed that eradicating child poverty is a top priority. Rauch said a future model should include a basic amount independent of income, an additional income-based component, and benefits in kind, such as free meals and healthcare services.

While acknowledging the complexity of the issue and the need for collaboration with various stakeholders, Rauch expressed confidence in presenting a viable plan soon. If implemented, this initiative is likely to fall under the purview of the next government.

Advertisement

Islamic party wants to run in National Council elections

The newly established Islamic Party of Austria (IPÖ) plans to run in the National Council elections in September, but it faces significant challenges. Both the Turkish Religious Community and the Islamic Religious Community in Austria have distanced themselves from the party.

Founded in May and based in Wiener Neustadt, the IPÖ aims to secure Muslims' religious needs and rights in Austria. To participate in the elections, the IPÖ needs 2,600 declarations of support from all federal states or backing from three National Council members, a goal that seems uncertain.

The Turkish Religious Community Austria (TKG) criticised the IPÖ as a "slap in the face to Muslims" and called for a strict separation of religion and politics. Similarly, the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) sees "no need" for the IPÖ and encourages political participation through other means.

Internal disagreements have also emerged within the IPÖ. Ramazan Mutlu, listed as the party's treasurer, has distanced himself, expressing concerns about parties forming based on religion.

Criticism also came from other political figures. Hannes Amesbauer of the FPÖ described the IPÖ as an example of political extremism, while Rainer Spenger of the SPÖ emphasised the need to separate politics from religion.

As the IPÖ navigates these obstacles, its future participation in Austria's political landscape remains uncertain.

Advertisement

Austria to experience warm and summery weather with increasing chance of rain

Austria can expect to continue the sunny and warm weather experienced at the start of the week, with temperatures expected to reach around 30C. However, meteorologists at Geosphere Austria forecast an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms from the middle of the week.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with some clouds in the south. Thunderstorms are possible in the west and southwest, but the chance of rain remains low in the east.

A low-pressure system will bring widespread rain showers and thunderstorms by mid-week, particularly in the eastern regions and on the edge of the Alps.

Thursday will continue to be hot and humid, with a high tendency for showers and thunderstorms across Austria.

Friday, the last day of school for Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland, is expected to be mostly sunny and warm, with some possible rain showers over the mountains in the country's eastern half.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.