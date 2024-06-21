Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Austrian People's Party files charges against Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) has filed charges of abuse of office against Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler. The complaint, obtained by the Austrian Press Agency (APA), alleges Gewessler "knowingly abused her authority" by supporting the EU's renaturation regulation without agreement from the federal states and the ÖVP-led Ministry of Agriculture.

The Vienna public prosecutor's office confirmed receipt of the complaint and will examine the case. Abuse of office under Austrian law carries a potential prison sentence of six months to five years.

Despite the controversy, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) decided against dissolving the coalition. Instead, the ÖVP pursued legal actions against Gewessler, filing the criminal complaint on Thursday.

Minister Gewessler remains confident, stating at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, "I am very relaxed about any legal action." She asserted her approval of the renaturation law was lawful and in line with established practices, calling it a "victory for nature" and expressing pride in her contribution.

How Austria plans to protect the public during heatwaves this summer

With the first heatwave of the year set to hit Austria, the government has presented its "National Heat Protection Plan". But what does it involve?

Austrian emergency services struggle amid rising extreme weather events

Austria's emergency services are facing increasing pressure due to a surge in storm and climate-related extreme events, according to the Austrian Red Cross (ÖRK) and the Austrian Federal Fire Brigade Association (ÖBFV).

The fire service alone responded to 34,000 more storm-related incidents in 2023 than the previous year. ÖRK Federal Rescue Commander Gerry Foitik highlighted the growing frequency of these events, noting they now "demand days and weeks of the local rescue services, often several times a year".

Both organisations are adapting to this new reality by developing new expertise and acquiring specialised equipment and vehicles. "We have to develop new areas of expertise," said Klaus Tschabuschnig, ÖBFV Head of Department for Operations and Training.

Wiener Linien's summer modernisation plans

Vienna's public transport operator, Wiener Linien, is undertaking major modernisation projects this summer, taking advantage of reduced traffic during the holiday season.

The U4 metro line will see significant work, including replacing 94 tunnel supports, requiring a closure between Schwedenplatz and Schottenring from June 29th to September 1st. Extended routes of lines 71 and U2Z will serve as replacements. Additional track and switch replacements are planned for autumn.

New tram lines 12 and 27 are also developing, with infrastructure work causing temporary service changes. Line 2 will be out of service for three weeks in July, while line O will be shortened in August. Line 26 will also experience a shortened route for three weeks in August due to switch work.

These improvements aim to increase the flexibility and reach of Vienna's public transport network, enhancing connectivity between districts and underground lines.

Austria faces crucial Euro match against Poland

Austria faces a decisive EURO match against Poland on Friday at 6 pm, with a potential spot in the round of 16 at stake for the winner. A loss could send them home early, especially if France and the Netherlands draw in their later match.

Despite losing to France in their previous game, Austrians remain optimistic, with 80% believing in a victory against Poland. However, the atmosphere in Berlin's Olympic Stadium might feel like an away game for Austria, as a large Polish community resides there.

Both teams are expected to play with a back three in defence, leading to a tactical battle on the pitch. With a capacity of 74,000, the stadium is set for a lively atmosphere as Austria strives for a win.



