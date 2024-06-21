IN PICTURES: Austria's five most impressive waterfalls

Advertisement

Austria not only offers mountains and crystal-clear lakes but also many dramatic and tall waterfalls worth exploring.

On a hot summer day, visiting a waterfall to enjoy cooler temperatures and natural beauty can be a great idea.

Krimml Waterfalls

These are Austria's largest and most famous waterfalls. When combined, they have a total height of about 380 meters.

You find the falls in High Tauern National Park, where you can reach them via a well-maintained hiking trail.

The hiking trail leads you through a beautiful alpine landscape with dense forests and rugged cliffs. Along the way, you will find many viewpoints where you can rest on benches and enjoy stunning views of the region.

The best time to visit the waterfalls is during the summer months when the water volume peaks due to snowmelt from the surrounding mountains. It is also an ideal time to visit if you want to escape hot temperatures elsewhere.

Many people also spend time by the waterfalls due its believed health benefits. The high volume of water and cascading nature of the falls produce fine aerosols known to have a positive effect on respiratory health.

Krimml waterfalls are a great place to visit if you want to cool down during the warmer months. Photo by Abdulrhman Alkhnaifer on Unsplash

Stuibenfall

Stuibenfall is Tyrol's largest waterfall and is located in the Ötztal Valley. It drops over several levels, with a total height of about 159 meters.

The waterfall drops from a steep cliff and creates a cascade of water that can be heard and felt from long distances. During peak flow periods, such as in spring or after heavy rainfall, the waterfall is known to show its full force.

Ölztal Valley is famous for its beauty, high mountains, deep valleys, and alpine meadows. The valley offers many different hiking trails and great viewpoints.

You can start your hike up to the waterfall from the cute nearby village Umhausen.

Stuibenfall is Tyrol's largest waterfal and a popular place to enjoy the nature. Photo by Jaakko Kemppainen on Unsplash

Golling Waterfall

This famous waterfall is located in the region of Salzburg. It is about 75 meters tall and cascades down in two main drops from a rocky cliff.

You can get to the waterfalls by a hike starting in the small town of Golling an der Salzach. From there you can explore a well-marked trail through a beautiful alpine landscapes with views of the Salzach Valley.

The waterfall is a popular spot, especially during summer, where you can enjoy the refreshing temperature and calmness of the nature around.

The town of Golling also offers a lot to experience. Here you can visit the historic Golling Castle (Schloss Golling) and enjoy a walk or a picknick in Bluntautal Valley (Bluntautal).

While visiting Golling waterfall you can also enjoy the many hiking trails in Salzach Valley. Photo by Diane Theresa Hendrick on Unsplash

Liechtensteinklamm Waterfall

You find this beautiful waterfall near the small town St. Johann im Pongau in the region of Salzburg.

There is an official path to the waterfall which leads you through the narrow Liechtenstein gorge. Along the way, you will pass several other smaller waterfalls until you reach Liechtensteinklamm Waterfall, the largest one.

The gorge is one of the longest and deepest in the Alps, with ravines that are around 300 meters deep.

The hiking path to the waterfall will take you through many smaller waterfalls, impressive mountain peaks, steep cliffs, and of course, a lot of thundering water.

From the entrance of the gorge, the hike will take you about one and a half hour (roundtrip). The great thing is that the return path is not the same as the one to get there.

Kesselfall

Kesselfall is a series of waterfalls located in a beautiful gorge near the town of Kaprun in the region of Salzburg.

The falls are part of a popular hiking route, Kesselfall Almweg, which goes alongside the rushing waters of the waterfall. The path offers beautiful views with water flowing through a landscape of rocks and forests.

Apart from the hiking path to the waterfall, you can explore a wide range of other well-marked trails in the area. You can find trails of all levels for both hiking and biking The region is known for its beauty, high mountains, meadows, and forests.

