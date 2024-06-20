Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Salzburg revives plans for car-free historic centre

Salzburg is revisiting long-standing plans to reduce car traffic in its historic centre significantly, broadcaster ORF has reported.

Following renovations, Mozartplatz and Waagplatz will become car-free zones, and a traffic-calmed area is planned between Neutor and Staatsbrücke.

The initiative "Platz für Salzburg" advocates for a car-free old town, highlighting the need for more pedestrian-friendly spaces. Transport Councillor Anna Schiester (Greens) supports the idea, highlighting the importance of gradual implementation.

The upcoming construction projects near Neutor provide an opportunity to restrict private traffic, allowing only buses, taxis, cyclists, and pedestrians. Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich (ÖVP) has expressed enthusiasm for the project, envisioning new public spaces for residents and tourists.

While some local businesses are concerned about potential negative impacts on trade, others welcome the initiative. The city's transport department is working on concrete plans for further traffic calming measures in the old town.

#Saharastaub im Anflug: Die Südströmung bringt uns nicht nur heiße Luft ins Land, sondern auch Wüstenstaub. Der Prognosefilm zeigt, dass besonders Donnerstag und Freitag der Himmel über Österreich etwas diffuser, trüber sein kann. https://t.co/rcT9JNufsZ pic.twitter.com/yNU8Te8XXn — geosphere.at (@GeoSphere_AT) June 19, 2024

Saharan dust arrives in Austria on Thursday and Friday

Austria's first major heatwave of the year will be accompanied by Saharan dust, causing hazier skies on Thursday and Friday. Geosphere Austria predicts increased dust levels, particularly in western Austria initially, then moving eastwards. This may result in less vibrant blue skies and more colourful sunrises and sunsets.

The exact amount of dust reaching the ground is uncertain, but it is expected to be visible on surfaces and vehicles after rainfall. The dust's colour, often reddish or yellow, reveals its Saharan origin.

Thunderstorms expected from Friday onwards may wash away much of the airborne dust, but remnants will likely remain visible, highlighting the far-reaching effects of desert winds.



Vienna police fatally shoot armed man after standoff

A man armed with a knife and a gun was fatally shot by Vienna police following a tense standoff in Brigittenau on Thursday night. The incident began when multiple witnesses reported the man acting erratically and making threats near Kapaunplatz.

The suspect fled to his third-floor apartment and confronted police officers with a long gun, prompting an exchange of gunfire. He then retreated to his balcony, aiming the weapon at officers below, which led to additional shots being fired.

After forcing entry into the apartment, police discovered the man lifeless. An emergency doctor confirmed his death at the scene. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

A large police presence, including WEGA, Cobra, and service dog units, responded to the incident. The surrounding area of Kapaunplatz was cordoned off for several hours.



Austria unveils revised heat protection plan amidst heatwave warning

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) presented the updated National Heat Protection Plan on Wednesday, as half of Austria faces an orange-level heat warning for Friday. The plan aims to raise awareness about the impact of extreme heat on individuals and systems while guiding state authorities and healthcare facilities to better prepare for and respond to heat events.

With temperatures expected to reach up to 35C in the eastern regions, Rauch highlighted the immediate health risks and long-term consequences for the health and social system. The revised plan outlines measures to be taken at the federal level, in collaboration with state authorities and GeoSphere Austria (formerly ZAMG), to address the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves.

The plan focuses on raising public awareness about the dangers of heat, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. It also aims to enhance the healthcare system's resilience to better cope with future heat-related emergencies.

