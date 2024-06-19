What types of vehicles can you drive without a licence in Austria?

Advertisement

You do not need a driving license to move around in Austria using your own vehicle - depending on the vehicle, that is.

Here, we list the vehicles that you are allowed to use without having a license.

Electric bicycles and scooters

Using an electric bike or an electric scooter is a convenient and sporty way to get around if you do not have a driving license.

You can ride an e-bike or an e-scooter alone from the age of 12. Younger children need to be accompanied by an adult (above 16 years old) and wear a helmet.

When it comes to e-bikes and e-scooters, the rated continuous power of the motor cannot exceed 250 watts, and the speed is not allowed to exceed 25 km per hour.

When riding, you are not allowed to have a blood alcohol level higher than 0.8 per mille, and if you want to make a call, it is only allowed if you use a hands-free device.

The vehicles should be used on bicycle paths but can also be taken on the road if there is no cycling path available and the road is not a highway.

Riding on the sidewalk is not allowed, similar to regular bicycles.

Advertisement

Mopeds

According to the law, a moped is a motorbike with an engine capacity of up to 50 cubic centimetres and a maximum design speed of 45 km per hour.

To drive a moped in Austria, you do not need a driving license, but you need a moped license, which you can obtain when you are 15 years old. You are allowed to start the training two months before your 15th birthday.

The training involves both practical and theoretical tests, and if you pass, you are allowed to ride on the roads with your moped.

Moped cars

Moped cars, also known as light quadricycles, are lightweight four-wheeled vehicles that do not require a driving license to drive.

If you are 15 years old and have a moped license, you can "upgrade" your license by completing six practical hours and obtaining a license also for driving a moped car. Alternatively, you can obtain a license only for driving a moped car.

Mopeds have a maximum speed of 45 km per hour and can weigh up to 425 kg when empty.

Popular brands of moped cars are Aixam, Ligier, Microcar, and Chatenet.

When driving mopeds and moped cars, a blood alcohol limit of 0.1 per mille applies to those under 20 years old. For those older, the limit is 0.5 per mille, as applied to regular cars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Carlsson (@bydancar)

Advertisement

Where can you drive mopeds and moped cars?

Mopeds and moped cars can be driven anywhere where a moped is allowed. They are generally permitted on roads where the speed limit does not go beyond 50 km per hour. They can also be used on bicycle paths if not explicitly prohibited.

Roads and motorways are off-limits for mopeds and moped cars, as they do not meet the minimum speed requirement of 60 km per hour for these types of roads.

READ ALSO: What are the rules for electric bikes in Austria?