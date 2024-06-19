New sleeper train for skiers set to connect Austrian Alps with the UK

Advertisement

The Austrian Alps are certainly a major destination for skiers and winter sports enthusiasts.

While the Innsbruck region is easily accessible by car, train, or flight, a new sleeper train is also in the works, connecting London to the Tyrolean capital before heading on to Venice.

European Sleeper, a private international night train operator, is developing plans to launch a new overnight train service connecting Brussels to Venice via Innsbruck. This service is specifically aimed at British skiers, offering them a convenient and sustainable way to reach ski resorts in the Austrian and Italian Alps.

The proposed "Good Night Train" would offer a sustainable and convenient alternative to air travel, allowing passengers to travel overnight in sleeper compartments and arrive refreshed at their Alpine destination. Skiers from the UK would be able to access the service via Eurostar and a dedicated coach service connecting them to Brussels, from where they will jump on the Alps-bound train.

How will the service run?

The train is expected to start running from February to Easter holidays in 2025, according to statements given by Elmer van Buuren, co-founder of European Sleeper to Travel Weekly. Departures would take place on Wednesdays and returns from Venice on Sundays, making the journey perfect for long weekend ski trips. The company is also considering increasing the frequency of the service based on demand.

While ticket prices have yet to be decided, van Buuren said they'll be more affordable than peak season flights to Alpine airports. The trains will accommodate 750 passengers, with the journey to Innsbruck estimated at 15 hours and to Venice at 20 hours.

European Sleeper, which already operates successful overnight routes between Brussels, Berlin, Dresden, and Prague, envisions this new service as just the beginning of a broader expansion plan, with potential routes to the south of France and Barcelona on the horizon.

The company aims to capitalise on the growing trend of "slow travel," offering a more relaxed and environmentally friendly alternative to air and car travel.

Van Buuren also sees potential for future sleeper train services from London using the Channel Tunnel, although various logistical and regulatory challenges would need to be addressed.